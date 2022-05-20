Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): Sanskar Bharti, one of the well-known organisation working towards the promotion of Indian art and culture worldwide along with the Academy of Theatre Arts, Mumbai University, and IGNCA are celebrating the 75 years of Independence and the contribution of Indian cinema towards it. On the 2nd day of the seminar, Cine Talkies, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav concluded with many visionary discussions and freedom stories of the unsung heroes.

Post, the successful completion of the inaugural day yesterday, Sanskar Bharti marks another efficacious day today. Today was fully dedicated to the contribution of Indian Cinema during the freedom struggle, the point it was reaching every household with the mesmerising screenplay and dialogue during the last few decades.

Among the few key dignitaries who were present on the second day of the seminar were, Padmashree awardee, renowned writer and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, Guest of honor Nitish Bharadwaj - Vice President, Sanskar Bharti, J Nandakumar - Convenor Akhil Bhartiya, Prajana Pravah and lastly Prof Dr RD Kulkarni - Prof Vice Chancellor, Mumbai University.

Post a successful session, Singer-songwriter and music producer Anu Malik said, " I always wanted to write one song on patriotism, and when I got the opportunity to make 'sandese ate hai', which is the biggest and finest song made in the history of Indian cinema till date. People walk up to me and describe the fineness of this song, I feel escalated that it was my creation. The patriotic songs recorded over the years have always moved me and will still be close to my heart. I am a proud Indian and I feel India is a county of magic, I make the songs keeping in mind that the people are elevated with the patriotism in them. Even today when the kids hear patriotic songs, they get all fascinated about it. We are still the same people who get emotional about our country due to our dedicated patriotism and love for our country. I am really impressed by Cinetalkies as they have put across almost every topic in the discussions today and how it contributes to the welfare of the country. I feel extremely proud to be here today."

The seminar kick-started with the first session of the panel discussion on Bhartiya Cinema sangeet, a booster dose for freedom struggle with Durga Jasraj, Bharat Bala, and Anu Malik Moderated by Raviraj Pramani. Followed by the second session on Memorable films on the Bhartiya freedom Struggle hosting the panelists Vasant Sai, Akshay Kumar Parija, and Vishnu Sharma, moderated by Kaushal Inamdar. The panel sessions concluded with the last discussion with Om Raut, Abhishek Jain, and Sudipto Sen presided by T S Nagabharana on Cinema as soft power, and the roadmap. The 2nd day of the seminar hosted delegates from all walks of life, especially the Indian cinema, filmmakers of various origins of our country, aspiring film students, critics, and cinema lovers.

On gracing the event, Padmashree awardee, renowned writer, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi said, "It is very important that the directors today come out of their disenchantment and create a world where a farmer's son can get a platform to showcase his story. Others wise all we shall witness is a story of farmers depicted in the films or to correctly put, a fancy-dress show. It is very important, who is making the film, and what background and dialogue they belong to. If similar movies are being made then only certain aspects of the issues targeted shall be focused on. It takes a lot of courage to direct a movie, I say, a guy with talent has to make a movie not someone who has the will to do it. An intervention from the government and renowned names like Subhash Ghai can make a difference and bring out the talent unseen and undiscovered still. The roads which are tough and filled with hindrances should be cleared for the talents like them, only then the talents will get a way forward to achieve their dreams. In India, we believe in the felt truth and if we take that ahead then the real depiction of the culture and traditions shall be shown along with the screenplay of the movie. To bring into light the Indian cultures and tradition the correct 'Sanskar' has to be given, no matter how he depicts it in the movie, it will automatically be conveyed to the audience. we should set the foundation right. I am very delighted to be a part of Cinetalkies, platforms like these are very much needed in today's generation to understand and make better content."

The event was a success in its own way as it witnessed the stories of the journeys, the celebration of cinema, and the 75years of Independence. Everyone who was present at the event had a beautiful smile by the end of the day stating the nostalgic experience they felt throughout.

Sanskar Bharti is an organization that works to promote Indian art, fine arts, and culture from last 50yrs. Sanskar Bharti contributors included Indian intellectuals like Bhaurao Devars, Haribhau Wakankar, Nanaji Deshmukh, Madhavrao Devale, and Yogendra.

