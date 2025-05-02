Business News | 30,000 Smiles and Counting: Dr. Premila Naidu's SmallBites Launches India's First Exclusive Pediatric Dental Clinic Chain

StarFishGlobal Communications LLP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2: Pediatric dentistry in India has taken a transformative leap, thanks to Dr. Premila Naidu, Founder and Chief Pediatric Dentist at SmallBites. Today, Dr. Premila celebrates a remarkable milestone -- 30,000 children treated over 17 years -- and marks a new chapter in Indian dental care with the official launch of India's first exclusive chain of pediatric dental clinics. This achievement redefines the way children experience dental visits, making the journey one of comfort, trust, and joy.

What started in 2007 with a modest 350 sq. ft. clinic has grown into a nationwide movement. SmallBites is not just a clinic; it is a mission to revolutionize pediatric dentistry in India, focusing on making dental visits enjoyable and stress-free. This vision has now become a reality with the launch of the first formalized chain of pediatric dental clinics in India, designed to cater exclusively to children's needs.

At SmallBites, every clinic is a child-first, immersive environment, built to foster joy, trust, and safety. With multisensory spaces, themed play areas, audiovisual distractions, and advanced pain management techniques, these clinics offer an experience that goes beyond traditional dental care. The clinics are designed with inclusivity at their core, welcoming children of all abilities, and providing access to the best pediatric dentistry for every child. The clinic team, over 80% of whom are women, are trained not only in pediatric dentistry but in the art of empathy, ensuring that children feel safe and comfortable throughout their visits.

Dr. Premila's journey as a pediatric dentist in India has been one of unwavering dedication and vision. Operating under PnG Healthcare and PurplePixie Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Premila now oversees a growing portfolio of child-centric brands, including SmallBites, SmileStation, and Dr. ToothLittle, with seven thriving clinics across Bengaluru and plans for expansion.

Dr. Premila said, "We didn't just build dental clinics--we built a movement. Every smile we've created represents a shift in mindset--a child who now sees the dentist not with fear, but with trust. Our mission is simple: to give every child in India the gift of fearless, joyful dental care--and we're just getting started."

As one of the leading pediatric dentists in India, Dr. Premila has reshaped the future of pediatric dentistry, empowering both children and their families to view dental care as an essential, positive part of health. Her work continues to transform not only dental care but the entire approach to healthcare for children, ensuring that every child in India grows up with a smile full of confidence.

Dr. Premila's vision goes beyond just dental treatment. She is deeply committed to improving overall children's healthcare and wellness, believing that pediatric dentistry is an integral part of a child's overall development. With an emphasis on education and preventive care, Dr. Premila works closely with schools, parents, and communities to promote good oral hygiene practices from an early age, helping to reduce the rates of dental issues across the country. Her dedication to community outreach and awareness is helping pave the way for a future where dental care is accessible, fun, and part of every child's regular health routine.

