Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: 360 ONE Asset has announced the appointment of Pritam Doshi as Chief Investment Officer and Head - Renewable Energy. He will spearhead the buildout of the integrated renewables platform within the firm's alternates asset management business, with a focus to build, own, and operate solar, wind, storage, and other renewable assets.

Pritam brings over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, having founded and led Quark Solar, a pioneer in the cleantech and solar energy space. He will be responsible for the investment philosophy and strategy of the renewable energy platform. He will also serve on the 360 ONE group's Investment Committees and Leadership team.

This platform aims to combine Pritam's deep expertise in the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment with 360 ONE Asset's institutional investment management capabilities to offer investors a differentiated opportunity through 360 ONE Asset funds. The first such investment from 360 ONE Asset funds is proposed to be made in Quark Solar Private Limited, a renewable energy Engineering, Procurement, & Construction (EPC) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services company with over 450 projects commissioned across India. It specializes in rooftop and open-access solar solutions for commercial and industrial clients, enabling them to achieve sustainability and net-zero energy goals through expert installation and services.

Pritam has worked across the US and India, and his experience spans renewable investing, research, valuation, and building sustainable energy businesses. He holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, and a BSE in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE, said, "At 360 ONE, our right to win in the alternatives space comes from focus and specialization. Over the years, we have built strong teams across private equity, private credit, real assets - each led by seasoned investment managers. Renewables is a natural extension of this journey, reflecting both our conviction in the sector and its alignment with long-term value creation and sustainability. Pritam's track record and entrepreneurial vision make him the ideal leader to build and scale this platform."

Pritam Doshi added, "I am truly excited to join 360 ONE Asset and lead the renewable energy investments space at such a pivotal time. India's energy transition is both an imperative and an opportunity, one that requires deep capital, expertise, and conviction. With 360 ONE's strong alternates platform and sector-focused approach, I look forward to building a best-in-class renewables franchise that not only delivers sustainable returns for investors but also contributes meaningfully to the country's clean energy future."

About 360 ONE Asset

360 ONE Asset manages an overall listed market and alternates AUM of around $10 billion* across multiple asset classes. The firm's differentiated product suite includes alternative investment funds (AIFs), portfolio management services (PMS), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (MFs), including advisory and offshore, spanning public and private equity, fixed income and real assets. With deep domain knowledge, a diversified range of strategies, a strong understanding of the Indian public and private markets and a highly experienced investment team, 360 ONE Asset is focused on creating the right risk-adjusted alpha for investors.

More information is available at: https://www.360.one/asset

*As on 30th Sept 2025. Funds managed by 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd. and 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management Ltd.

