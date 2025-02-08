VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: The much-awaited annual 4th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir was successfully organised on 19th January, 2025 at Chitrakoot Grounds, Andheri West, Mumbai. This remarkable event was led by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman, Doctor 365 and RK HIV AIDS Research & Care Centre, along with special support from Dheeraj Kumar and Rtn Chetan Desai, District Governor 3141. More than 57,000 beneficiaries attended the event, making it a significant milestone in healthcare. Many Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion, including film actress Poonam Dhillon, actress Sujata Mehta, TV actress and CINTAA official Upasana Singh, TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, actor action director Tinu Verma, actor Ali Khan and actor Deepak Parashar. Other celebrities who graced the event with their presence include actress social worker Sangeeta Tiwari, Sahila Chaddha poet-writer Sandhya Riaz, famous Bollywood celebrity designer Archana Kochhar. Many spiritual and political dignitaries also attended the event, including Sadguru Shri Dayal Ji and Guru Maa, including MP Himadri Singh. Prominent Government officials and business personalities present included Manu Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner "Right to Service," Government of Maharashtra, Padma Shri Dr. Soma Ghosh, Dr. Smita Dolas Somane, GST Commissioner, BJP leaders Bharti Lavekar and Vinod Shelar, B.N. Tiwari, President of FWICE.

Also Read | 'Accept People's Mandate With Humility, Congratulate BJP for Its Victory': Arvind Kejriwal After AAP's Loss in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

CSR support

The initiative was supported by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). The inauguration of the Cardiac Ambulance was attended by Mr. Atmakur Chakrapani (Vice President - HR & CSR) and Mr. Susanta Rout (Chief Manager - CSR), showcasing MGL's commitment to enhancing emergency healthcare capabilities.

Also Read | AFCAT Admit Card 2025: IAF Releases Hall Ticket for Air Force Common Admission Test Examination at afcat.cdac.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The grand healthcare camp provided a wide range of free medical services to Bollywood artistes, technicians, backstage staff and media personnel as well as their families. The services included: distribution of medicines worth Rs. 2.5 crore, eye check-ups, free spectacles and wheelchairs, special healthcare provisions for women.

The following were the achievements of the camp: 57,000 individuals received healthcare services. 860 wheelchairs were provided to needy people. Medicines worth Rs2.5 crore were distributed. 7000 eye tests were conducted, 3,800 spectacles were distributed. 455 individuals were screened for TB. 150 women underwent breast cancer screening, with no positive cases found. 1,200 nutrition baskets were distributed to promote health and wellness.

The event began with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a soulful Ganesh Vandana by Vivek Prakash and Mohammed Ayaz. Maharashtra Geet was performed.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar and Dheeraj Kumar expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the distinguished guests including His Excellency Kobbi Soshani, Counsel General of Israel, Satinder Ahuja, Counsel General of Georgia, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Masuma Namjoshi of Criti Care Hospital, Sanjay Prakash, MD SBI Foundation, Ranjan Goswami, Ed Bm Oil India Marketing, Dr. Mukesh Kumar Das, Ed Indian Oil, Subesh Kumar, CGM Head EIL. The event was brilliantly anchored by Vaibhav Sharma and Soundarya who kept the audience engaged while ensuring smooth proceedings.

The key contributors to the event included District Governor Rotarian Chetan Desai, District Councillor Rotarian Harish Choksi, District Co-ordinator Rotarian Dr. Krishna Kumar, Lead Host Rotary Club of Mumbai North Island - President Rotarian Harneet Anand, Rotarian Nikunj Jhaveri M/s Systems Plus Pvt. Ltd., Chandubhai / Lalitbhai M/s Nakoda Plast Industries Pvt. Ltd., Rotary Public Charitable Trust of Bombay Airport President Rotarian Apurva Patel, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant President Nidhika Bahl, Spectacle Donor Rotarian Gaurav Gopani, Rotary Club of Mumbai GenX President Rotarian Denish Shah, Rotarian Gayomard Panthaki, Rotary Club of Mumbai Nova Rotarian Ram Kotak.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar and Dheeraj Kumar attributed the success of the event to the collective efforts of the contributors, including Manish Singhal of Dangal TV, who supported the initiative for the second consecutive year, and thanked Producer Ramesh Taurani for his significant support.

Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir has been a ray of hope, providing essential healthcare services to the entertainment fraternity and the community at large. With its success, this initiative reinforces the power of collaboration and the spirit of giving. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar and Dheeraj Kumar expressed their gratitude to all the attendees and pledged to continue serving humanity with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The 4th Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir has exemplified the successful collaboration of healthcare, corporate support and community participation. By addressing critical health issues and providing essential medical services, the program has impacted the lives of thousands of people.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)