Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV): The Indian Awaz (TIA) hosted their 5th edition TIA Awards 2022 at Hotel Palacio in Guwahati on August 15.

Awardees from three different categories- Author Awards 2022, Barak Awards 2022 and the Business Awards 2022 were present at the ceremony.

Participants from across the country took part in the Author Awards 2022 and the Business Awards 2022. This event, conducted by The Indian Awaz, is a platform that works for the recognition of Indians across various domains such as authors, startups, entrepreneurs and social changemakers who are contributing to the welfare and development of society.

The popularity of this event has grown with every passing year, and now nominations are received from various parts of the country. The awards event could not be held for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Honorary awards were given to some individuals for their commendable work in their domains. Those awarded include - Xahid Khan, Pritisha Borthakur, Bijit Sarma, Dhruba Jyoti Deka, Bhukhan Pathak, Devlina Bhattacharya, Debasish Majumder, and Bibhu Moni Singha amongst others.

Shahnawaz Aamir, Founder and Editor of Guwahati Times Media was awarded the 'Young Entrepreneur of the year,' Dr Adil Lyngdoh, owner of ES Dental Care bagged the 'Best Dental Clinic Start-up in Guwahati' award, and Subhankar Banerjee, owner of Seven Sense Communication won the 'Best PR Agency of the year' award.

"We are thankful for the support from the entire start-up and author community to make the event a successful one and we are geared up for the upcoming event for the South Indian edition next season," said Nazim Ahmed, Founder, TIA.

"The sole idea of the event is to recognise the hard work of the people in their own fields and motivate them to work," Ahmed added.

As a part ofAzadi ka Amr it Mahotsav, The Indian Awaz is celebrating 75 years of glory along with the Indian Awaz Foundation by hosting The Indian Awaz Awards 2022 to recognise some of the best authors across India such as Ketan Bhagat; an author from Mumbai, Pikadro, a startup brand from Manipur; and Dhrubajyoti Deka, founder of Brahmaputra Fables from Assam.

TIA has been highlighting such personalities and brands since 2016 and is working to motivate the younger generation as the platform believes that hard work deserves recognition.The next award show is set to take place at Bangalore in the month of January.

