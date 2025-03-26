A Legacy of Brilliance: P.C. Chandra Jewellers Unveils Its 69th Showroom in Guwahati

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 26: P.C. Chandra Jewellers, a name synonymous with elegance and trust, is set to mark another milestone with the grand opening of its first showroom in Guwahati and second in Assam. This new showroom, located at Boraj Arcade, GS Rd, South Sarania, Lachit Nagar, Guwahati, Assam 781007, will be the brand's 69th showroom nationwide.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Pamban Railway Bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on April 6.

The inauguration will be graced by Uday Kumar Chandra, Managing Director; Prosanto Chandra Joint Managing Director, Suvro Chandra Joint Managing Director, Amitava Chandra, Deputy Managing Director; and Oushnik Chandra, CEO of P. C. Chandra Jewellers.

For 85 years, P.C. Chandra Jewellers has been an integral part of celebrations, offering jewellery that blends intricate craftsmanship with contemporary designs. The new showroom in Guwahati will bring this heritage closer to the city's jewellery lovers, featuring a stunning range of gold, diamond, and precious stone collections, including the brand's renowned meenakari and filigree work.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: Arrested for 'Raping' Minor Daughter, Diamond Artisan Dies by Suicide in Police Station's Washroom in Gujarat.

Exclusive Benefits and Offers at the Guwahati Showroom

- Hallmarked gold jewellery

- Certified diamonds and precious stones

- Old gold exchange and buyback facilities

- Zero percent interest EMI options

- Free jewellery insurance coverage

- Hundred percent guaranteed buyback on P.C. Chandra Jewellers' diamonds

- Golden Dreams - A Gold Savings Plan

- Gift cards for special occasions

To celebrate the launch, P.C. Chandra Jewellers is offering exclusive inaugural discounts:

- Fifteen percent off on making charges of all jewellery

- Eight percent off on diamonds and precious stones

These offers are available from March 2 to March 16, 2025, at the Guwahati showroom only.

About P.C. Chandra Jewellers

Founded in 1939, P.C. Chandra Jewellers is a trusted name in fine jewellery, known for its superior craftsmanship and unmatched designs. With a strong retail presence, the brand operates 69 showrooms across India, including key cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai, along with a growing e-commerce platform.

Beyond business, P.C. Chandra Jewellers actively contributes to social welfare through initiatives such as:

- J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship for board exam toppers

- Anuprerna scholarships for underprivileged students

- Gyandhara knowledge centres in colleges

- Neem Banani initiative for environmental conservation

- #StopTheDrop campaign for water conservation

This launch marks another step in P.C. Chandra Jewellers' journey of trust, craftsmanship, and excellence. Guwahati, get ready to experience timeless elegance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)