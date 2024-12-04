PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 4: The world of cuesports witnessed a game-changing moment as the inaugural World Junior Heyball Championship 2024 lit up the Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) in Bangalore. Bringing together the brightest young talents from across the globe, this electrifying event redefined standards for Heyball and positioned India as a rising hub for the sport.

Also Read | Yuvanraj Nethrun aka Nethran Dies After Battling Cancer; Tamil TV Actor's Last Insta Post Goes Viral.

The championship showcased the next generation of Heyball stars:

- Under-19 Boys Champion: Maks Benko (Slovenia)

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked in Punjab: Man Tries To Shoot Shiromani Akali Dal President at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Arrested (Watch Video).

- Under-19 Boys Runner-Up: Mykola Moroz (Ukraine)

- Under-19 Girls Champion: Linnea Hjalmarstrom (Sweden)

- Under-19 Girls Runner-Up: Shirin Volery (Switzerland)

India's pride, Natasha Chethan from Bengaluru, claimed the bronze medal in the Under-19 Girls category. A protege of acclaimed coach Pranit J Ramchandani, Natasha's achievement has sparked hope for India's bright future in the global Heyball scene.

Adding to the experience were world-class Joy billiards Heyball tables, celebrated for their precision and quality, providing a flawless playing surface. To further enhance the scene, advanced LED scoreboards and dynamic lighting for the fans.

Participants and their families from over 25 countries enjoyed premium hospitality, thanks to Shangri-La Bengaluru, the official hotel partner, ensuring the event's success beyond the arena.

Driving Heyball's Growth in India, the championship was made possible by the vision and dedication of Pranit J Ramchandani and Upender Singh Thapa, co-founders of Luxebilliards Impex LLP. Established in 2024, the company exclusively distributes Joy Billiards Heyball tables in India and is committed to growing the sport nationwide.

"This championship is dreams come true. With the support of the WPA and BSFI, we've laid the foundation for Heyball in India. Next, we're excited to launch the National Heyball Championship in 2025 and an Asian Tour with prize money exceeding $50,000. This is just the beginning," said Pranit.

Upender further added, "As someone from Dehradun, I am passionate about introducing Heyball to players in North India and beyond. Our goal is to make the sport exciting, accessible, and a game-changer for young talent across the country."

This championship, officially sanctioned by the World Pool Association (WPA) and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India, featured top-quality tables from Joy Billiards and is proudly supported by our main sponsors.

Played in over 80 countries, Heyball is rapidly gaining global popularity, with aspirations to join the Olympics by 2032. The success of this championship solidifies India's role as a vital hub for the sport's growth.

Looking ahead, Luxebilliards Impex LLP aims to establish world-class Heyball academies to nurture young talent, making India a powerhouse in international cuesports.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)