Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: In India, water scarcity is a pressing issue, with Maharashtra experiencing the harsh effects of drought in recent years. The Central Ground Water Board reported over-exploitation in 11 Talukas and critical water stress in nine regions in 2017, sounding the alarm for the state.

Rural Exodus: The Human Toll of Maharashtra's Water Woes

Agriculture is the backbone of rural life, with water serving as a lifeline for both personal and occupational needs. Traditionally relying on wells, rivers, hand pumps, and canals, villagers faced challenges due to unpredictable rainfall and mismanagement of water resources. The scarcity of water has taken a toll on rural communities, forcing many to abandon their agricultural lands and migrate to cities in search of livelihoods. Maharashtra, particularly hit by drought, is witnessing a mass movement as its rural farming community faces the brunt of water stress.

The Art of Living's Call to Action

In response to the crisis, The Art of Living has initiated significant strategies to replenish groundwater in water-deprived areas. The organisation's commitment is showcased in projects like the Mauda intervention, which involved work on the basins of the Surnadi and Sandnadi rivers. This project stands as a beacon of hope for areas grappling with severe water scarcity.

Faced with severe drought between 2015 and 2017, the Mauda region in Nagpur district became a battleground for farmers losing their livelihoods. The Art of Living's intervention, starting in 2017, centered on constructing a 290 kilometer long watershed, directly benefitting over 70 villages.

The watershed project aims to capture rainwater; enhancing groundwater levels and providing a multitude of advantages. Improved water access and increased agricultural yields has brought about transformative changes for communities in the vicinity. Ample water has become available for daily tasks and farmers are able to plan effective crop cycles.

The Numbers Reflect Tangible Results

The Art of Living's Mauda project reveals impressive statistics. With an area of over 300 km desilted and benefitting 70 villages, the project has led to a 39% increase in crop productivity, 68% increase in farmer income, and an 18% rise in land usage. These numbers underscore the project's alignment with the sustainable development goals, contributing to key areas such as poverty reduction, hunger eradication, and environmental sustainability.

Chandrashekhar Bavankule, Bharatiya Janata Party, State President, Maharashtra, testifies, "With the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the 'Nala Jodo Abhiyaan' initiative was started in two districts of Nagpur, Maharashtra. Under The Art of Living's supervision and collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, all the nalas were connected. The benefit of this is that no crop flows away during floods. All the drains get water now. 10,000 acres of agricultural land have been irrigated, and people are taking two crops. I am fortunate to be a part of this initiative. Our productive work has set an example for the country and farmers. All the nalas are full today, and we have enough water for irrigation."

Akshata Vyas, CSR Lead at Persistent Ltd, Nagpur, Maharashtra, shares insights, "Earlier in Nisatkheda, the water supply was minimal due to construction and developmental work. The Art of Living team sent a proposal to address this issue, and we began working.

The Art of Living has a team of experts who work passionately and enthusiastically. There was no technical error as they took care of minor things like slope management. They made sure that water did not overflow into anybody's farm. It was a great experience, and I would also like to work with them in the future."

Voice from the Fields

Yogesh, a farmer from the Mauda Taluka, recounts his experience, "Between 2018 and 2019, our crops suffered due to inadequate water supply. The initiation of The Art of Living's 'Nala Kholikan Project', in the village, significantly resolved issues related to irrigation supply. As a result, we all had sufficient water for drinking, and there was a noticeable increase in the water levels in the wells."

The Art of Living's River Rejuvenation Project is a Legacy of Impact

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living's River Rejuvenation Project is making a tangible difference in the lives of farmers and villagers across India. The Mauda project is just one of many demonstrations of the organisation's commitment to addressing critical environmental challenges and fostering sustainable development.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

Established in 1981 by the revered humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living is a non-profit international organisation with a rich history of meaningful social projects. Through its transformative River Rejuvenation Project, the organisation is dedicated to creating positive outcomes and enhancing the lives of countless farmers and villagers across India.

