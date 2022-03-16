Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aadhar Housing Finance Limited in association with Y4D Foundation, installed Digital Training Centres in 10 government schools in Rajasthan as part of 'Aadhar Kaushal' a CSR initiative focused on skilling and development of the larger strata of the society.

Chief Guest Yogeshwar Dutt (Olympic Medallist) inaugurated the Digital Training Centre for the students of Rajasthan in presence of the guests of honours - Shyam Sunder Paliwal (Social Activist) and Hrishikesh Jha (CSR Head, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited). The Digital Training Centres, interactive e-learning tools, and infrastructure across each of the 10 government schools includes a modern computer lab with 21 computers with multimedia software, a projector that magnifies the image on a large screen, a smart board and furniture. This initiative under Aadhar Kaushal is based on the belief that quality education should not be a privilege and reserved for a few but should be available to all. This goal can be achieved in the digital age and the students can be made future-ready if schools are digitally well equipped.

The establishment of these Digital Classrooms in Government schools will enhance the quality of teaching and learning experience. Digital literacy has increased information that can be effortlessly accessed and used to facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Speaking on the occasion, Deo Shankar Tripathi, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance said, "Quality education, in every sense, plays a significant role in achieving sustainable economic development and no country can secure economic and social progress without substantial investment in education. It becomes our natural responsibility to ensure that we take initiatives that can facilitate the growth of digital education which will definitely bring positive and meaningful change in the lives of the people."

"The key difference between traditional teaching techniques and new-age smart learning education is the use of tools and equal participation of teachers and students. Smart learning education system attempts at developing quick learning skills where teachers participate with students via learning tools and techniques. Use of tools like online placards, games, puzzles or other challenging apps will stimulate the brain cells to actively metabolize the input, unleashing a new perspective," Praful Nikam, Founder President, Y4D Foundation, added.

"Visual learning using smart technology elements like graphs, images, charts, presentations, etc are considered highly effective in making students grasp the subject quicker. The students learn effectively and therefore they can retain more information and it helps teachers and students to be more enthusiastic in the teaching-learning process," said Yogeshwar Dutt.

The company has made significant efforts to integrate technology into the educational system, supporting the digital classroom initiative by installing interactive digital set-ups in ten government schools in Jaipur, namely

-Gandhi Senior Secondary School,-Govt. Senior Secondary School, Govt-Girls Senior Secondary School, Govt-Adarsh Girls Senior Secondary School-Govt.Girls senior Secondary School-Govt. Senior Secondary School-Govt Girls Senior Secondary School-Govt.Senior Secondary School-Govt.Girls Senior Secondary School-Govt.Maharaja Girls Senior Secondary School

With the 'Aadhar Kaushal' initiative, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited not only aims at creating a vocation for the youth but also helps them in creating jobs & opportunities for them.

Along with Y4D Foundation, Aadhar Housing Finance Limited is also connecting India through "Free health check-up camps" and has organised over 200 medical camps across India and have donated 12 ambulances in 9 states, including one water boat ambulance equipped with a fire extinguisher in Dal Lake, Srinagar, J&K. Aadhar Housing Finance Limited supports 15-plus old age homes and 16-plus orphanages through its employee engagement activity "Be the change," impacting over 100000-plus lives through its philanthropic initiatives.

