Diana Penty is all set to make her debut in Malayalam Cinema with the upcoming film Salute in which Dulquer Salmaan would be seen as the male lead. Written by popular screenwriter duo, Bobby–Sanjay, who have earlier penned for films such as Traffic, How Old Are You, Uyare among others, they have written the script for Salute too. The film is produced under DQ’s home banner Wayfarer Films and would soon be hitting the OTT platform. Salute Poster: Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam Film Confirmed to Premiere Directly on SonyLIV.

After seeing the film’s posters, promos and trailer, fans are pretty excited for the release of Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Ahead of the film’s premiere, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the upcoming crime thriller.

Cast – Salute stars Dulquer Salmaan in the role of a cop. Diana Penty, Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, would also be seen in key roles in the upcoming Malayalam film.

Plot – The film will showcase how a voluntarily retired sub-inspector in the Kerala Police is haunted by an unsolved murder case. It is one of the cold cases that he had handled while he was in service.

Watch The Trailer Of Salute Below:

Streaming Date – Salute was initially scheduled for a theatrical release. However, the makers had to delay it owing to rise in Omicron cases in the country. The Malayalam film will now premiere on SonyLIV on March 18.

Reviews – The reviews for Salute are not out yet. As soon as the film’s review is out, LatestLY shall update you all with the same.

