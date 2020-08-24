Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 24 (ANI): The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) on Monday applauded the Singapore government's efforts to restart air travel in a safe yet progressive way.

"Singapore's unilateral opening of its borders to travellers from Brunei and New Zealand is a very important step in the right direction," said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Players Update: CSK All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Works Out to Mallu Song in Dubai (Watch Video).

"Adopting a testing regime without onerous quarantine requirements sets a standard worth emulating in facilitating air travel and economic recovery in the region," he said.

"Asia Pacific airlines are committed to working closely with governments across the region to explore further initiatives to reopen international air travel corridors, based on objective risk assessments in conjunction with the relevant public health authorities," added Menon.

Also Read | Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Go On a Crazy Ride The ‘Bambaiyya Style’ (Watch Video).

The COVID-19 pandemic has battered the aviation and travel industry worldwide since March.

From September 1, some travellers coming to Singapore from Brunei and New Zealand will not be required to serve a stay-home notice but will take a COVID-19 test upon arrival instead.

At the same time, Singapore will update its travel advisory for people who want to visit these countries. Under the current advisory, residents are advised to defer all travel abroad, except for essential business and official travel under green-lane and fast-lane arrangements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)