With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, players of all the sides are leaving no stones unturned in their training, and Ravindra Jadeja is no exception. The official Instagram page of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently posted a video in which the swashbuckling all-rounder can be seen sweating out to a Mallu song. In the clip, the 31-year-old is performing core exercise with the help of two dumbbells. Well, the star all-rounder looks in great touch ahead of the gala tournament, and one can expect him to fire when the tournament gets underway on September 19. Suresh Raina Works Out After Reaching Dubai (Watch Video).

"You know you're in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs! @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePodu," wrote CSK while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Fans were impressed seeing Jadeja's chiselled body and backed him to showcase his blitzes in the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, let's look at the clip shared by CSK. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

Watch Video:

As of now, members of all the teams are serving a six-day quarantine period amid the COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, all the players have already started individual training. Suresh Raina is another CSK star who has been working out regularly after reaching Dubai and is looking determined to get in the best shape before the tournament.

CSK also organised a five-day conditioning camp in Chennai before flying off for UAE. Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and many other Indian players participated in the camp and looked in good shape. Hence, the Yellow Army certainly have a great chance to win their fourth title. However, they will miss the services of Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran in their initial matches due to the England vs Australia ODI series.

