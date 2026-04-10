PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM), one of India's leading autonomous business schools approved by AICTE and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Resilience AI Solutions Private Limited, a technology company specialising in AI/ML-powered disaster risk and resilience platforms.

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The partnership establishes ABBS School of Management as the exclusive capability development partner for delivering Resilience 360-based training programs within ABBSSM during the term of the MoU, marking a significant step in bringing real-world AI and risk analytics tools directly into management education.

About the Program:

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Under the collaboration, ABBS School of Management and Resilience AI Solutions will co-deliver the Resilience360 XP - an Executive Program on Business Resilience: Risk and Continuity Leadership. The program is structured as a three-layered modular offering, enabling participants to engage at the depth that best suits their academic or professional requirements.

"This partnership reflects exactly what autonomous status allows us to do, move quickly, build meaningfully, and give our students access to tools that most institutions won't offer for another decade. Business resilience and AI-driven risk management are no longer niche competencies. They are board-level priorities. We are proud to be the exclusive institution delivering the Resilience360 XP in India," Mr. Ajitesh Basani, Executive Director, ABBS School of Management, Bengaluru.

"ABBS School of Management stood out to us as a partner because of their demonstrated commitment to curriculum innovation and their ability to move from concept to execution. The Resilience360 XP is designed for the next generation of decision-makers and ABBSSM is precisely the institution to produce them.",Samhita, CEO, Resilience AI Solutions Private Limited.

Batch sizes are capped at 20 participants to ensure intensive, mentored engagement with the Resilience360 technology and with faculty coordinators from both institutions. An additional cross-institution learning component enables ABBSSM participants to attend sessions alongside executive cohorts from partner organisations.

Key highlights of the program:

- Exclusive academic partnership for Resilience360-based training in India

- Live AI/ML simulation tools integrated into classroom and lab sessions

- CXO executive shadowing component in Module 3 for advanced participants

- Cross-institution learning with executive cohorts from partner organisations

- Capped at 20 participants per batch for intensive mentored engagement

- Certification and academic credit aligned to module completion

The collaboration is notable for several reasons. It is among the first academic programs in India to integrate live AI/ML simulation platforms, specifically the Resilience360 desktop environment, directly into classroom and lab-based management education. Students will work with the same decision frameworks used by infrastructure planners, urban administrators, and risk executives in the field.

About ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM)

Established in 2009, ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM) is an autonomous business school approved by AICTE and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), offering the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). Located on Andrahalli Main Road, Off Magadi Road, Bengaluru - 560 091, ABBSSM is recognised for its commitment to industry-integrated, practice-led management education.

About Resilience AI Solutions Private Limited Resilience AI Solutions Private Limited is a technology company registered under the Companies Act, 2013, headquartered at Bengaluru and Gurgaon. The company develops and operates the Resilience360 platform, an AI/ML-powered suite for disaster risk assessment, infrastructure resilience modelling, and continuity planning, deployed across sectors and institutions.

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