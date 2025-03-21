VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 21: In 2026, West Bengal will witness the Assembly Elections once again after five years. However, before the elections, social media and digital news platforms are likely to be flooded with fake and influenced news, even on reputable platforms. With this in mind, ABP Digital seized the opportunity to remind its readers that its news is never influenced. Political colours don't affect its news.

This is why Anandabazar.com came up with an innovative idea for Holi. The entire website--from the home page to all article pages--was wrapped in a plastic cover. Saffron, green, and red--colours often associated with politics in West Bengal--appeared on top of the wrapper but couldn't touch the news. Thanks to the plastic wrapper, which symbolised a layer of authenticity and protected the news from political colours. To convey this idea, a powerful message popped up on top of the wrapper 'Rong Laguk mone khabar-e noy'. Roughly translated, this means, 'Let colours touch your heart, not the news.'

Appreciated by many.

Touched 1M+ hearts.

