Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Gorav Gupta, Director & Co-founder of AccSource and DigiMoney Finance, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Gorav responded, "I am incredibly grateful, humbled, and privileged to receive this award. I could not have achieved this success without the support of my excellent team at DigiMoney and AccSource, my family, especially my wife Garima, and of course, my business partner Boobalan Madhavan. It has been an incredible journey, and I'm thankful for every moment of it. I would also like to thank The Times Group for recognizing our achievements and for their support in promoting excellence in business. It's through recognition like this, we are motivated to continue pushing ourselves to newer heights."

Gorav Gupta is the Director and Co-founder of AccSource, a B2B business process outsourcing company and DigiMoney Finance, an NBFC cum Fintech company. After completing his Chartered Accountancy, he commenced his career with KPMG, one of the Big 4s before pursuing his passion for entrepreneurship.

The journey began 15 years ago, when Gorav co-founded AccSource as an SME and Financial services B2B business process outsourcing company along with Boobalan Madhavan. Today AccSource is 450+ member team with 3200+ productive hours a day. With strong back-office capabilities, the organisation is helping hundreds of businesses in the financial services industry such as accounting firms, financial planners and mortgage brokers. In 2022, AccSource was conferred with the title 'Tamil Nadu Best Employer Brand Award' by the Employer Branding Institute - India.

Further, with the recent emergence of Fintech, Gorav ventured into the fintech industry, as he co-founded DigiMoney Finance in the year 2020. The organisation offers innovative technology-based lending solutions for individuals and small and medium businesses seeking private finance. DigiMoney Finance is a Reserve Bank of India licensed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). The Fintech and NBFC combo enhance the customer experience even further.

"Our mission is to make private financing accessible 24/7 all 365 days with utmost convenience and speed, making "Lending as a Service". Our Digi "InstaLoan" product especially benefits millennials and low to mid income salaried individuals; as it takes less than 10 minutes for them to get approved and the loan is available 24/7, 365 days. Hence DigiMoney Finance is fondly called as the "Ten-Minute Lender". While the Digi Loan Against Property (DLAP) caters to the needs of underbanked small and medium businesses in Tier II and Tier III cities and towns," explains Gorav.

DigiMoney Finance was recognised under the Tamil Nadu Fintech Policy during the year 2022 and was felicitated by the Chief Minister of the state, Thiru M K Stalin.

Since its launch, DigiMoney Finance Android App has clocked close to 300,000 downloads. This has driven the daily disbursals as well as a growing returning user base. With reliable strategic and equity partners on board, the company can take DigiMoney Finance to next levels of higher success.

"It is important to build a team which shares your vision and values; after all, a successful business isn't just about the founders but also about the collective effort of everyone working together towards achieving one common goal," adds Gorav as a message to readers.

