PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24: In a remarkable showing that further solidifies Hyderabad's status as an emerging hub for civil services preparation, Ace With Ease IAS Academy has delivered outstanding results in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. With six aspirants securing top All India Ranks -- including Abhishek Singh (AIR 78), Vineeth (AIR 211), Amit Meena (AIR 320), Pankaj Patle (AIR 329), Deepthi Chauhan (AIR 716), and Aravindhan Balaguru (AIR 721) -- the academy continues to redefine success through a unique blend of subject-specific expertise and personalized mentorship.

Also Read | ANZAC Day 2025 Quotes and 'Lest We Forget' Images: Uplifting Words, Sayings, Messages and Wallpapers To Share in Memory of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps.

Founded with a vision to simplify the complexities of UPSC preparation, Ace With Ease IAS Academy has carved a national reputation for its subject-driven coaching model -- particularly in Anthropology. The academy's flagship program, Anthro 555, has become synonymous with result-oriented Anthropology preparation across India. Spearheading this initiative is Shiva Teja, a mentor known for his deep subject knowledge and student-first teaching philosophy. His innovative pedagogy emphasizes foundational clarity, real-time feedback, and answer-writing mastery -- a strategy that has repeatedly proven effective in UPSC Mains.

However, this year's success story is not just about optional subjects. For Abhishek Singh (AIR 78), it was the combined impact of Anthropology guidance and General Studies mentorship that made the difference. In particular, he credits Anuroop Sir and Anush Sir for playing a pivotal role in shaping his GS preparation. "Their personalized guidance sharpened my answer writing, improved my structuring, and ensured conceptual clarity. With consistent feedback and strategic insights, they helped transform my preparation into performance, especially in the GS Mains papers," he said.

Also Read | When Is Mother's Day 2025 in India? Know Date, History and Significance To Celebrate and Honour Motherhood.

Shiva Teja, reflecting on the academy's achievement, remarked, "These ranks reflect more than hard work -- they reflect the power of direction, feedback, and trust in a system that works. We're proud to be a part of these journeys. Anthropology, when taught with precision, becomes a scoring asset -- but it is the mentorship across GS, Essay, and Interview that completes the picture."

Other toppers echoed this holistic approach. Vineeth (AIR 211), a non-science background student, found the Anthropology approachable and engaging through the Anthro 555 framework. Amit Meena (AIR 320) emphasized the reflection-oriented feedback system that helped him self-correct in time. Pankaj Patle (AIR 329), in his second attempt, called the decision to join Ace With Ease a turning point. Deepthi Chauhan (AIR 716) spoke of the clarity and confidence instilled throughout the process. Aravindhan Balaguru (AIR 721), another proud addition to this year's result sheet, attributed his success to the academy's structured guidance and consistent academic support that kept him focused across all stages.

Ace With Ease IAS Academy's impact is not limited to Hyderabad anymore. With a rapidly growing online presence, intuitive digital platforms, and students enrolling from across India -- including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and the Northeast -- the academy is transforming into a national platform for high-quality UPSC coaching. Its foundation rests on three academic pillars: subject expertise, personalized mentorship, and measurable progress.

As aspirants across the country begin preparing for the next UPSC cycle, the Ace With Ease model offers a fresh blueprint: specialized coaching, integrated GS preparation, and a mentorship-driven ecosystem that treats each student as an individual -- not just a roll number.

In a field where many preach generalization, Ace With Ease IAS Academy stands tall by proving that precision, personalization, and performance are the true pillars of civil services success.

For Upcoming Batch Details at Ace with Ease IAS Academy Contact: https://acewithease.com/ or call at: +91 8076822001

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)