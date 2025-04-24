Mother’s Day is a worldwide heartfelt celebration to honour and appreciate mothers and maternal figures for their unconditional love, lifelong sacrifices and unwavering support. It is a day dedicated to recognising the pivotal role that mothers play in families and shaping society. Celebrated on different dates across the globe, in many countries including India, US, Canada and Australia, it is observed on the second Sunday of May. Mother’s Day 2025 will fall on May 11, offering yet another opportunity to express gratitude and affection toward mothers everywhere. This special day honours mothers and mother figures, recognising their invaluable contributions and their nurturing role in families and societies worldwide. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Mother's Day History

The origins of Mother's Day trace back to ancient civilisations but the modern celebration began in the early 20th century. In the US, Anna Jarvis is credited with founding Mother's Day as a national holiday in 1908 to honour her late mother. By 1914, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed it a national holiday, designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. In India, the celebration of Mother's Day gained prominence in the late 20th century, influenced by global trends and media. While not rooted in traditional Indian customs, the day has become a meaningful occasion to express appreciation for mothers. National Telephone Day 2025 Date: A Look Back at Its History, Timeless Significance and How the World Honours This Revolutionary Invention.

Mother's Day Significance

Mother’s Day holds great emotional significance. It is more than just a commercial holiday and serves as a reminder to cherish, appreciate and acknowledge the emotional labour and daily efforts that mothers invest in nurturing their children and families. For many, it is also a time to remember mothers who are no longer with them and to reflect on a mother’s presence's timeless impact on one’s life. In today’s fast-paced, often digitally dominated world, Mother’s Day offers a chance to pause, reconnect and show love in its most sincere form. Whether through a simple phone call, a handwritten note, a thoughtful gesture or quality time spent together, celebrating Mother’s Day is about making mothers feel seen, heard and loved.

How Is Mother’s Day Celebrated?

On this day, children and families express their gratitude through thoughtful gestures such as giving cards, flowers, handmade gifts or organising special meals and outings. Schools often hold events like songs, plays or speeches honouring mothers. Many people also take the time to call or visit their mothers, sharing warm messages and creating cherished memories. Whether simple or grand, every celebration centres around honouring a mother's love, care and sacrifices.

Ultimately, Mother’s Day is not just one day, it is a symbol of the everyday gratitude we owe to the women who give so much of themselves to raise, guide and love us unconditionally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).