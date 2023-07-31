PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 31: The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at The Oberoi Hotel in Gurgaon on July 24th, 2023. Ashish Biyani, Co-founder of Activant Solutions, was felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty.

Also Read | Solar Power Brightens Kenya’s Energy Landscape.

Speaking after being felicitated, Ashish responded, “I'm incredibly honoured and deeply grateful to the Times Group for the prestigious "Times 40 under 40" award. This recognition among such remarkable entrepreneurs and influencers is truly inspiring. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the esteemed jury and the entire Times Group team for this platform that fosters innovation and empowers young leaders. With this honour, I am even more motivated to make a positive impact in my field and beyond. Thank you for believing in the potential of the youth and for this incredible opportunity.”

Ashish Biyani has been making a significant impact in the online service industry with his visionary approach and unwavering determination. Starting his entrepreneurial journey, Ashish co-founded Activant Solutions in 2005, driven by a passion for digital marketing and a thirst for knowledge. Despite being a novice in technology, Ashish embarked on a journey of self-education, mastering various facets of the industry. These efforts proved fruitful as he successfully grew Activant Solutions, bootstrapping the company and scaling it to employ over 140 professionals in Jaipur. Ashish's entrepreneurial prowess extends beyond Activant Solutions. He has also played a pivotal role in bootstrapping and mentoring other successful ventures in the online service industry. Notably, he has been instrumental in the growth of FavSEO.com and SEOKart.com.

Also Read | Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Will Watch Salman Khan’s Show Only for Elvish Yadav.

Ashish expanded his business verticals beyond content development. Today, DeskMoz.com, live chat outsourcing agency, has become a go-to solution for businesses seeking exceptional customer support. His expertise has earned him official partnerships, including collaboration with LiveChatInc.com. This partnership enabled LiveChat to expand its business in India under the domain LiveChat.co.in, further solidifying Ashish's position as a key player in the industry. Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Ashish is committed to giving back to society by providing free education to underprivileged kids. He has also initiated the RBF Platelets & Blood Donors’ Club via rbf.co.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)