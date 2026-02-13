PNN

Vung Tau, [Vietnam], February 13: Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Chairman of the World Records Union and Chief Editor of the India Book of Records (IBR), awarded two prestigious world records to the Sun Group of Vietnam today at the official opening of Sun World Vung Tau, Vietnam's newest and most exciting tourist destination.

The records were conferred at a special ceremony held at 9 AM. The event, organised under the adjudication of the World Records Union which includes India Book of Records and Vietnam Book of Records, celebrated the groundbreaking achievements of Sun World Vung Tau, which promises to redefine the water park experience for visitors worldwide.

Dr. Chowdhury, in his keynote address, highlighted the significance of amusement parks in children's development. He emphasised that when children visit water parks, it should not be viewed solely from the perspective of amusement. He explained that there are two dimensions to consider: threat, which brings fear, and thrill, which brings excitement. When these emotions occur together, even briefly, they trigger hormonal changes in children's bodies, leading to the development of survival instincts and enhancement of brain power. Thus, visiting amusement parks is not only entertaining but also contributes to strengthening children's survival instincts.

A World of Thrills and Records - Sun World Vung Tau

Sun World Vung Tau, a stunning resort located along Vietnam's scenic Vung Tau coastline, officially opened its doors today with an array of record-breaking attractions. Among the standout features of the park are the Aqua Warriors Battle, the world's first 10-lane breakaway water racing slide, and the Adventure Oasis, the world's longest water coaster designed specifically for children. These attractions, along with a host of others, make Sun World Vung Tau an unmissable destination for tourists seeking thrilling adventures and family-friendly fun.

Aqua Warriors Battle - The World's First 10-Lane Breakaway Water Racing Slide

One of the most innovative attractions at Sun World Vung Tau is the Aqua Warriors Battle, the first-ever 10-lane breakaway water racing slide in the world. This high-energy ride offers a unique racing experience where each of the ten lanes alternates between connected and separated paths, adding an exciting element of unpredictability and competition. Visitors can race friends, family, or even strangers to discover which lane is the fastest, with results displayed instantly using a cutting-edge digital timing system.

Adventure Oasis - The World's Longest Water Coaster for Kids

Also making history at Sun World Vung Tau is the Adventure Oasis, the world's longest water coaster designed exclusively for children. Stretching 100.22 metres with a height of 4.85 metres, the water coaster offers an exhilarating experience with twisting turns, drops, and tunnels. Children ride on specially designed sliding mats, enjoying a fun yet safe experience. For safety, the ride is designed for children 91 cm tall and above, with younger riders required to be accompanied by an adult.

A Destination for Families and Thrill Seekers

Sun World Vung Tau is more than just a water park. It's a family-friendly paradise and a dream destination for thrill seekers. With over 20 record-breaking attractions, it offers something for everyone, from high-speed water slides to thrilling coasters. Whether racing friends on the Aqua Warriors Battle or enjoying the Adventure Oasis with your children, Sun World Vung Tau ensures a fun and unforgettable experience.

Sun World Vung Tau's commitment to innovative design and world-class attractions is set to make it one of Vietnam's leading tourist destinations. The park's grand opening, timed just before the Lunar New Year celebrations of 2026, marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for visitors from across the globe.

About the World Records UnionThe World Records Union is a global organisation responsible for adjudicating and verifying world records. It includes the India Book of Records and the Vietnam Book of Records and aims to celebrate remarkable achievements from around the world.

