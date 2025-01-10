VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the blockbuster debut of Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel, is set to grace the big screen once again with its theatrical re-release today on January 10, 2025. Actress Payal Malhotra, who had a memorable cameo in the film, expressed her excitement about the re-release, calling it a milestone moment in her career.

"Although my role was a small cameo, working on Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai with Rakesh Roshan Sir and Hrithik Roshan was an unforgettable experience. It feels like yesterday! This film opened doors to incredible opportunities for me, including leading roles in Hindi cinema and South Indian films. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was undoubtedly a game changer for me," she shared.

The announcement of the re-release was made on the collaborative Instagram handles of PVR Cinemas, Rakesh Roshan, and the film's production team. The post read: "Action, romance, drama, dance... the movie that had it all! 25 years later, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai still reigns as the ultimate love story, and we're bringing it once again on the big screen. Are you ready? Returns to theatres from Jan 10!"

The re-release promises to be a treat for Hrithik Roshan's fans, giving audiences an opportunity to relive the magic of the timeless classic. Malhotra added:

"This re-release is wonderful news for everyone. Whether it's the music, the love story, or the action, everything about this film is iconic. Experiencing it again on the big screen will be truly special."

Post her marriage, Payal Malhotra dedicated herself to family responsibilities before making a remarkable comeback with her directorial debut, Jihaad-e-Nafs. The short film garnered critical acclaim and was selected at the prestigious Cannes Short Film Corner (SFC).

Currently, Malhotra has turned producer and collaborated with her son, Rahul Payal Malhotra, on a twisted thriller web series, slated for release on a leading OTT platform. She is already planning her next big project. Reflecting on her journey, she said:

"Producing and directing films have always been my dream. With the love and support of my family, I've been able to pursue my vision and return to the path of filmmaking."

The re-release of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is set to rekindle memories for its longtime fans while introducing its magic to a new generation of moviegoers.

