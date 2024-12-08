Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Sunday arrived in Jaipur ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit that is commencing on Monday, December 9.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, to be held from December 9 to 11 in Jaipur, is expected to attract global investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and government officials.

According to publicly available information, the summit will feature an array of thematic and sectoral sessions organised by various state government departments.

The summit will be inaugurated in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in Jaipur on Monday. As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

The theme of the Investment Summit to be held during December 9-10 is "Replete, Responsible, Ready.".

The 3-day summit will string together the state's opportunity showcase, strategic thematic sessions, country sessions, one-on-one business meetings, and much more.

The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations, and women-led startups, among others.

Eight country sessions will also be held during the summit with participating countries on the themes like 'Water Management for Livable Cities,' 'Versatility of Industries--Manufacturing and Beyond,' and 'Trade and Tourism.'

The Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave and MSME Conclave will also be held in three days. The Rajasthan Global Business Expo will feature thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilions, Startups Pavilion, among others.

Over 32 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organisations, will participate in the Summit.

Highlighting the importance of the summit, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma earlier stated that Rising Rajasthan would mark a significant milestone for the state. He added that Rajasthan has immense potential, and the entire cabinet is working to advance the state in every sector. (ANI)

