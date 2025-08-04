Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Adani Group on Monday categorically denied a media report, which had suggested a potential tie-up between the Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for battery manufacturing in India.

"We categorically deny Bloomberg's report on 4 Aug 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. This report is baseless, inaccurate and misleading," an Adani Group spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement added that the Adani Group is not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India.

Similarly, it categorically noted that they were not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.

According to the report, which had cited unnamed sources, the Adani Group was exploring a tie-up with Chinese EV giant BYD Co, among others, including Welion New Energy Technology Co, which it claimed would allow the conglomerate to manufacture batteries in India and extend its push into clean energy. (ANI)

