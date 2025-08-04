Mumbai, August 4: After director Aanand L Rai, Dhanush has also voiced his disappointment over the AI-created climax in the re-release version of his 2013 drama "Raanjhanaa". He claimed that the new ending altered by the AI has effectively removed the very soul of the film. Dhanush added that "Raanjhanaa" was altered despite his objections. Revealing that this is not the movie he committed to 12 years ago, he shared a statement on his X saying, "The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. " ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release: AI-Altered Climax of ‘Raanjhanaa’ Tamil Version Leaks Online, Netizens Divided As Dhanush’s Kundan Comes Back to Life in Finale (Watch Video).

Dhanush urged for stricter regulations on the use of AI in movies to prevent such incidents in the future. "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future," he added. Before this, Rai also shared his discontent through an emotional note on social media saying, "The past three weeks have been surreal and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done." ‘Raanjhanaa’ Aka ‘Ambikapathy’ Re-Release With AI-Altered Ending: How It Would Change Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor’s Tragic Climax.

The director termed the AI version of the film "a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul". Unhappy with the AI version of "Raanjhanaa", many others from the film fraternity, including Neeraj Pande, Kabir Khan, Kanika Dhillon, Varun Grover, Renuka Shahane, and Tanuj Garg, called the decision to alter the film's climax “unethical."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).