The “Saiyaara” craze doesn’t seem to die anytime soon. If the crying reels were not enough, there are more to come. The movie was released on July 18, 2025, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles. The film has deeply resonated with the current generation, making the movie a massive hit. Perhaps one of the power-packed openings for newcomers in recent times. However, beyond the storyline and star cast, social media users recreating moments from the Bollywood film have caught everyone's attention. Not just the bike riding scenes, but outfits, deep emotional display and more – you name it, you get it. Actress Aneet Padda’s mehndi designs from the movie are the latest internet trend with the most-searched keyword, “Saiyaara Movie Mehndi.” In this article below, watch trending Instagram reels and YouTube videos with fans recreating Aneet’s minimalist henna patterns as “Vaani Batra Mehndi Design” trends amid the movie’s success. Fact Check: Insta Reels Falsely Claim ‘Saiyaara’ Title Track Copied an Old Amitabh Bachchan-Kishore Kumar Song – Here’s the Truth About Viral Videos!

‘Saiyaara’ Movie Mehndi Design Videos

Vaani Batra’s character, portrayed by Aneet Padda, has been loved and praised by the audience. Her simple demeanour has charmed everyone, with fashion enthusiasts recreating her looks from the movie. The actress was captured wearing simple henna patterns in two different scenes in the film that further enhanced her minimalist wardrobe. Social media users have flooded Instagram timelines with videos as they recreated Vaani Batra’s mehendi designs and simple henna patterns. Are ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Secretly Vacationing in Bali Amid Their Romantic Musical’s Blockbuster Success?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COIMBATORE MEHANDI ARTIST (@nishonica_henna_designer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chaitali.s mehendi bharuch (@chaitalis_mehndi_artist_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COIMBATORE MEHANDI ARTIST (@nishonica_henna_designer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Ramzan | Henna Artist (@hennabyhina9379)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Sharma ੴ (@makeupbyshefali.s)

The movie continues to perform well at the box office, with audiences praising its simple yet heartfelt storyline. What makes Aneet’s mehndi designs so popular is their simplistic patterns, which are quick to create and accurately match her character’s charm in the movie.

