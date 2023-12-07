New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 98 million loan to improve India's horticulture crop farmers' access to certified disease-free planting materials, thus safeguarding them from climate impacts.

In a media release, the regional development bank said the financing will support the central government's Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Program (CPP), which was announced in February 2023 to establish clean plant centers and a certification scheme that will ensure farmers are able to purchase disease-free planting materials from private nurseries.

"Horticulture is considered as a primary engine for enhancing Indian farmers' income due to its high value and nutritional importance. Ensuring the health of plants is vital to improve productivity of farmers, especially since India has become among the top global producers of horticulture crops," said ADB Senior Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist Sunae Kim.

"Plant health management will also help farmers adapt to climate change, as rising temperatures not only cause extreme weather events but also affect pest and disease behaviour," Kim added.

The project will establish at least six clean plant centers dedicated to maintaining disease-free foundation materials, ADB said in the release.

Those centers will feature laboratories equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic testing methods and will be staffed with experts who are trained in clean plant operating procedures and diagnostic testing protocols. (ANI)

