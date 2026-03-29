Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Librarian of Rajasthan's the Abhay Jain Granthalaya, which found mention in the 132nd edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Rishabh Nahata on Sunday said that it is a matter of pride for the entire State Rajasthan and appealed to scholars and researchers to visit the library and study its vast collection of manuscripts.

Prime Minister Modi, during his monthly radio address, highlighted that the library had contributed to the Centre's Gyan Bharatam Survey by sharing very old manuscripts inscribed on copper plates.

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"It is a matter of happiness for the entire Rajasthan that PM Modi mentioned Abhay Jain Library in his 'Mann Ki Baat', Nahata told ANI.

He said the library houses a collection of approximately two lakh manuscripts, including tamrapatra (copper plates) that are around 400 years old.

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"It is almost 400 years old, and the Prime Minister highlighted this because tamrapatra are not easy to find, and they are available in our library's collection. Currently, there are about 2 lakh manuscripts here, and work for their digitization, cataloging, preservation, and conservation is underway under the Gyan Bharatam Mission," Nahata said.

In his address, PM Modi described the Gyan Bharatam Survey as an initiative rooted in the spirit of public participation. The surveym he said, aims to collect information about manuscripts across the country and can be participated in through the Gyan Bharatam App.

Highlighting diverse contributions, the Prime Minister cited examples such as manuscripts in Tai script from Arunachal Pradesh, Gurmukhi manuscripts from Punjab, and ancient texts written on palm leaves and copper plates from Rajasthan. He also mentioned valuable inputs from institutions like monasteries in Ladakh, which have shared information on rare Tibetan manuscripts, underscoring the wide cultural and linguistic diversity being captured through the initiative.

Emphasising the significance of preserving such heritage, PM Modi urged citizens to continue participating in the survey, which will remain open until mid-June.

"I want to tell you about an initiative that reflects the spirit of public participation among our countrymen. This initiative is the Gyan Bharatam Survey, which is related to our great culture and rich heritage...I am glad that thousands of manuscripts have been shared so far. For example, Chao Nantisindh Lokang ji of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, has shared manuscripts in the Tai script. Bhai Amit Singh Rana of Amritsar has shared manuscripts in the Gurmukhi script... The Abhay Jain Library in Rajasthan has shared very old manuscripts inscribed on copper plates," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, librarian Nahata appealed to scholars, researchers, and citizens to participate in the mission.

"If you have any old manuscripts in your homes or temples, please bring them forward. We will survey, preserve, digitize, and catalog them. If an exceptional or very old manuscript is found, we will also publish it," he said. (ANI)

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