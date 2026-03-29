Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a factory near the Lal kuan area of Ghaziabad on Sunday, officials said.

However, no casualties reported.

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Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said, "On March 29, at 13:47, information was received at the Kotwali Fire Station that a fire had broken out in a factory near Lal Kuan... Upon reaching the spot, it was seen that the factory below was involved in the production of plastic granules, where the fire had started. The fire had already spread to another nearby factory... The fire was completely brought under control in about 1 hour. There has been no loss of life in the incident." (ANI)

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