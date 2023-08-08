PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 8: The famous saying "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader" is seconded by AdLift, the global digital marketing agency. The agency has compiled the first edition of the Top 100 Digital Marketers 2023, a list comprising corporate leaders disrupting the digital marketing world with their creativity and result-oriented commitment towards work. These defenders play skillfully and take calculated risks resulting in big rewards. These executives are all keepers, sometimes even working behind the scenes, to grow businesses, spur innovation and generate value across the ever-changing marketing, media, and technology landscape.

The inaugural edition of AdLift's Top 100 Digital Marketers 2023 offers the definitive showcase of what makes an effective marketer, profiling and acknowledging the achievements of 100 top marketers in the country.

Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift, says, "AdLift has been serving ROI-based digital marketing solutions across industries for more than 14 years now. In all these years, we worked with an eclectic roster of clients and some of the most brilliant minds in the industry. The idea of compiling a list of the Top 100 marketers is to provide a platform to highlight the achievements of these top performers. We announced a call for entries, and the response was nothing short of phenomenal. We received over 500 nominations from all over the country! By celebrating effective marketing leadership, we are not only giving due credit to marketers thriving in a challenging environment, but we also hope to inspire others by showing what is possible."

View the coveted list here

About AdLift:

Founded in 2009, AdLift is working industry wide in leveraging intuitive strategies to deliver ROI-driven niche marketing solutions. At AdLift, the mission is to provide clients with personalized expert search and social marketing solutions, helping them drive maximal advertiser value. Today, AdLift has an impressive portfolio of clients ranging from start-ups to reputable brands, including several top players in the Fortune 100 list. In just over a decade, AdLift has partnered with more than 250 brands, including Titan Group, Bajaj Finserv Market, Bajaj Auto, PayU, Jaquar, Aakash Institute, InfoEdge, Naukri.com, Magicbricks.com, BMW, Snapdeal, Bharti AXA General Insurance, Luminous India, Max Life Insurance, Bausch and Lomb, Schneider Electric, LG, Airbnb and Shopify, to deliver innovative campaigns across multiple platforms.

For more information please visit: https://www.adlift.com/in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171353/AdLift_Digital_Marketers_2023.jpg

