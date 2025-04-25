NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, part of the renowned Manipal Education & Medical Group, is now accepting applications for its August 2025 intake. AUA offers a comprehensive medical program tailored for students who have completed their 12th grade or equivalent and aspire to become global doctors. Students can begin their academic journey at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal, India.

Also Read | Delhi: Truck Collides With Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express Engine at Washing Line of Sarai Rohilla Station.

For more details on admission and eligibility visit go.auamed.org/india or click here

Established in 2004, the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, part of the prestigious Manipal Education and Medical Group, is a fully accredited international medical school offering a rigorous, innovative education designed to prepare students for successful careers in medicine.

Also Read | 'Thudarum' Movie Review: Mohanlal 'The Complete Actor' Is Back, Critics Laud Tharun Moorthy's Film Co-Starring Shobana.

Manipal's AUA has grown into a hub for international education, operating from a modern, 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus in Antigua. It follows a US-modeled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and personalized learning through small batch sizes.

With clinical rotations at over 35+ affiliated teaching hospitals across the United States, UK, and Canada, and a vast network of over 4,000 accomplished alumni practicing worldwide, Manipal's AUA provides a dynamic and nurturing environment for students to develop their medical expertise.

The university is recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC), approved by the New York State Education Department, and accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). Graduates are fully eligible for residencies and medical licensing exams in the USA, Canada, and the UK, opening doors to global opportunities.

Backed by Manipal's 70-year legacy in healthcare and education, Manipal's AUA is more than just a medical school. It emphasizes a holistic admissions approach, selecting highly motivated students based on a well-rounded profile that includes 10th and 12th scores, personal interviews, entrance test, letters of recommendation, and extracurricular activities, rather than relying solely on the NEET score.

Alumni Spotlight"I didn't come from a family of doctors, and my path wasn't traditional, but AUA believed in me when others didn't. With strong academics, supportive mentors, and hands-on training, I was prepared to match into residency and complete a competitive fellowship in interventional cardiology. Today, I'm a board-certified interventional cardiologist at Medicor Cardiology in New Jersey, treating complex heart and vascular conditions using advanced, minimally invasive techniques. AUA gave me the foundation and confidence to pursue the career I truly wanted."

* Dr. Parija Sharedalal, MDInterventional Cardiologist, Medicor Cardiology, New JerseyAUA Class of 2015

Apply Now

Applications are now open for the August 2025 intake. For more information on admissions and eligibility criteria, visit go.auamed.org/india.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)