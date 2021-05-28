New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Looking to do a Master's degree in Pharmacy? MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) offers the M.Pharm Program along with its four specializations.

With majors in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance, Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, the university offers a program that can steer your career to the next level of growth in the pharmaceutical sector. The course offered is a full-time two-year post-graduate program that is marked by a choice-based credit system.

Placements & Recruiters: The M. Pharm program at MIT-WPU gives exposure to students that can help them move up the ladder occupying senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry with added perks. Many companies visit the campus for placements every year and the university has constant contact with leading industries.

The highest package offered in this program is 8 Lakhs per annum and 100 per cent placement assistance is provided by the university to students. Given the pandemic, placements and internships are also taking place online and students are garnering remote working opportunities. Regular recruiters include Tata Consultancy Services, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Micro Labs Ltd, Sanofi, Covance, Cognizant, Unichem and more.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the course, students need to appear for the GPAT (Graduates Pharmacy Aptitude Test) exam and should have secured a non-zero score. Furthermore, they should have a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy from an affiliated college in India with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

Online Admission Process: MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its M.Pharm program and students can apply online for M.Pharm. The application process is quick and simple and students can fill the application form online from the comfort and safety of their homes. Given the pandemic situation and with crucial exams getting postponed, students now have the facility to skip the part of the online application that requires them to fill out exam scores and come back and edit their online application form once they do have the scores.

Hence, it is highly recommended that students apply early so that they can be eligible for provisional admission offers from MIT-WPU. To fill out the simple online application form for M.Pharm, students can log on to: https://apply.mitwpu.edu.in/admission/mpharm/application

Covid Policies: Given the pandemic, MIT-WPU takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously. Hence, the university has gone completely online with its entire admissions process and students can now fill out the online application form for admissions and appear for all admissions rounds from the comfort and safety of their homes. All study programs at MIT-WPU are being conducted online seamlessly with the help of digital technology tools and infrastructure to ensure students do not miss out on crucial academic time this year. The MIT-WPU campus will re-open for students only once it is completely safe for students, following strict government regulations.

Research & Industry Collaboration: The school has various collaborative research projects with different institutes and also some research projects that are funded by DST, DBT, AICTE, etc. Moreover, MIT-WPU has a tie-up with multiple pharmaceutical companies that help the students grow once they step foot in the outside world.

M.Pharm Program Features: In order to inculcate the best practices, the school also emphasizes their anti-plagiarism policy and encourages original research by students. MIT-WPU School of Pharmacy provides the students with lifelong learning skills with research competencies. It provides PBL (problem-based learning) training, emphasizes social content in the industry, develops a strong industry-education connection, conducts study tours, and many more.

The program structure is divided into a total of four semesters, the 3rd and 4th semesters focus more on research and dissertation work. Finishing School of two weeks is also organized for students before the submission of the thesis. Finishing school has an interactive curriculum based on soft skills and domain knowledge. It has been specially modelled so students are ready for their careers, well-nurtured and ready for every challenge that life has to throw their way.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its M.Pharm program and students can apply online by logging on to: https://apply.mitwpu.edu.in/admission/mpharm/application

For more information, visit: M.Pharm at MIT-WPU

