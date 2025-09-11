BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: Ador - India's leading manufacturer of welding consumables, welding equipment and automation systems will participate in Schweissen & Schneiden 2025 -- the world's premier welding and cutting trade fair from 15th to 19th September 2025 in Essen, Germany. Building on the momentum of its successful 2023 debut, the company will present two innovations: The upgraded Rhino E, India's first battery-powered welder, and the Rhino S, a solar-powered variant designed for off-grid operations.

Also Read | Rinku Singh Recalls Horrific Monkey Attack During Childhood, India Batter Says Multiple Bites on Bicep Left Him in Life-Threatening Condition (Watch Video).

The Rhino E is designed to be incredibly portable while lowering noise and carbon emissions. Its features include a dual input supply, fast charging, a variable battery life based on welding current, and control via a mobile app. A patent has been filed, and design registrations have been obtained for its four modular components: the battery charger, battery housing, portable welding apparatus, and welding apparatus. The Rhino E is particularly well-suited for remote and outdoor welding applications because of these features. Most recently, Rhino E received the India's Best Design Project 2025 Award, underscoring Ador's commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with user-focused design. The newly launched Rhino S incorporates lightweight foldable solar panels for off-grid charging. With the capacity to connect up to 16 panels, the system can fully recharge in approximately two hours under optimal sunlight conditions, enabling welding in even the most inaccessible locations. Apart from its solar charging capability, the Rhino S retains all functionalities of the Rhino E.

The introduction of Rhino E, which marked Ador's first involvement at Schweissen & Schneiden in 2023, produced significant results, including enhanced brand recognition in foreign markets like the USA, Mexico, and Australia, fortified technical partnerships, and gained significant traction from prospective buyers. The exposure also led to the expansion of its distribution network to the USA, Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Makes FIRST Public Appearance in Mumbai After Viral Death Hoax, 'Ramayana' Actress Looks Radiant and Happy as She Poses for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Aditya Malkani, MD & CEO at Ador, commented on the upcoming showcase, stating, "With exciting new features and the Solar version, we're building on the buzz that Rhino E sparked in 2023. Presenting this award-winning technology and promoting the idea of "Make, Research & Create" in India makes us proud. With an expanding portfolio of solutions and a growing global distribution network, we are well-positioned to meet changing industry demands and support Ador's position in the European market and beyond."

In addition to its comprehensive range of equipment and consumables, Ador will showcase its best-selling Diesel Engine Driven Welder with suitcase wirefeed, along with featured products from its Mild Steel Flux Core Wire line, newly commissioned Hard Facing Flux Core Wire line, and advanced 500kg drum pack line offering twist-free wires from 0.8 mm to 2 mm.

Ador is a pioneering company in the welding industry, offering cutting-edge solutions for various sectors including power, infrastructure, manufacturing, and defence. With over seven decades of experience and a strong focus on innovation, Ador has established itself as a trusted partner for reliable, efficient, and technologically advanced welding solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)