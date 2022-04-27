Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is expected to work its magic on the ticket window. The advance booking of the movie has just opened and people are queuing up to watch the much-anticipated action movie. The makers had recently dropped another trailer for Heropanti 2 and that has raised the expectations of the audience. They are anticipating a complete entertainer Bollywood style.

Early trends are suggesting that there is a greater demand coming from single-screen theatres and some of the shows have already become houseful. Estimate suggests that the movie has already raked in Rs 3 crore at the three national chains-PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. In terms of number of tickets sold, Heropanti has sold nearly 1 lakh tickets in advance at the three national chains.

Also Read | Cardano Metaverse Project, Cardalonia on a Mission To Become the Sandbox of the Cardano Ecosystem, Kicks off LONIA Token Seed Sale.

Tiger Shroff has an impeccable box office track record and it seems he will cement his position further with Heropanti 2. This is the second Bollywood movie in the post-pandemic release to have such euphoria and extended hype that is translating to advance opening.

It is noteworthy to mention that Tiger Shroff made his debut in 2014 with the movie Heropanti and is now returning back to the franchisee and promising audiences double the action and double the entertainment. Breaking all records and despite all the memes, Heropanti raked in the business of Rs 7 crore on the first day. Post the sensational debut, his next two movies were not able to create many ripples. He returned back and the superhit Jodi of Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff delivered the sensational Baaghi franchise. For Baaghi 2, the trade pundits had predicted an opening of 15 crores but the actual numbers were way higher at Rs 25.1 Crore, Baaghi 3 on the other hand earned Rs 93 crore in the first five days.

Also Read | The Offer Series Review: Miles Teller's Series is Insightful But Has The Godfather Part III Kinda Problems! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The winning combination of Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff is now back with Heropanti 2 and it seems to have all it takes to be a promising film. The advance booking trends suggest that Nadiadwala Grandsons has another winner on its hand.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)