Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, held in Guwahati on Tuesday, is set to be a game-changer for the state's economic landscape, with investment commitments surpassing expectations.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita revealed that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs1.2 lakh crore have already been approved by the state cabinet, and the total investment is projected to exceed Rs1.5 lakh crore through the summit.

Speaking at the event, Margherita emphasized the significance of the summit, and said, "MoUs of more than Rs 1.2 lakh crores have already been passed by our state cabinet. We are expecting an investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crores in this summit."

He added, "Yesterday, in the presence of the PM, more than 10000 artists performed 'jhumoir', the folk dance of Assam's tribes. With this, we celebrated 200 glorious years of our Assam tea, the first industry of our state. This is a milestone in the context of development of Assam."

The initiative has drawn strong endorsements from key state leaders. Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating, "Our CM, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a very good step with Advantage Assam 2.0. It will help Assam have more investors and industries."

Echoing similar sentiments, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal praised the summit for "giving wings to Assam's aspirations."

He added, "He is giving wings to Assam's aspirations. The youth are looking forward to a developed and peaceful Assam. Advantage Assam 2.0 will be a landmark event and a milestone in Assam's journey to progress."

The summit, aimed at positioning Assam as a top investment destination, is expected to accelerate industrialization, infrastructure development, and employment generation, paving the way for a new era of economic prosperity in the region. (ANI)

