New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): A major aviation emergency unfolded late Sunday night at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport. According to reports, smoke was observed emanating from the left wheel of Swiss Air Flight LX147 (Delhi-Zurich) during takeoff, following which the flight was immediately halted.

According to sources, four passengers of the total of 232 passengers on board the Swiss Air flight sustained minor injuries during evacuation via chute. The take-off of the flight was aborted after smoke was observed from the left-side wheel, the sources told ANI.

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The Delhi Airport said that the operations remained unaffected.

In a statement on X, the Airport said, "In the early hours of this morning, a full emergency was declared at Delhi Airport involving Swiss International Airlines flight LX 147 (DEL-ZRH) on Runway 28/10. All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected."

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https://x.com/DelhiAirport/status/2048250852188807456?s=20

The incident involving Swiss Air Flight LX147 (DEL-ZRH) occurred around 2 am. As per sources, 232 passengers were onboard.

Assessing the situation, the crew members immediately declared an emergency. Subsequently, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides, resulting in minor injuries to four passengers.

Meanwhile, at 2:06 am, the fire department was alerted to a "full hydraulic emergency" on Runway 28 (the night runway) at IGI Airport. Upon receiving the alert, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. According to the fire department, the situation was brought under control, and a safe landing of the aircraft was successfully executed around 3:30 am.

Earlier on March 28, an IndiGo made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital after experiencing an engine failure-like situation, as per the police.

According to Delhi Police, the flight was coming from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to Delhi when the emergency occurred. The Delhi Fire Service received an alert at 10:53am and responded promptly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)