New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2: AFCOM Holdings Limited(AFCOM), (BSE - 544224), an integrated air cargo solutions company with operations across domestic and international routes, has announced the successful induction of its third aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the Company's fleet expansion and operational growth.

Also Read | 'A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words': Kirti Kulhari Confirms Relationship With Rajeev Siddhartha, Makes It Insta Official With New Year 2026 Video (Watch).

The aircraft was accorded a Water Cannon Salute upon arrival at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, highlighting the importance of this addition to the Company's growing operations. The induction strengthens AFCOM's operational capacity and supports its expanding network across key domestic and international routes.

With Chennai serving as a strategic operational hub, the additional aircraft enhances AFCOM's ability to meet rising demand for air cargo services across multiple sectors, including time-sensitive and specialised cargo segments.

Also Read | 2026 Kia Seltos Price, Specifications and Features; Here Is Everything To Know About All-New SUV Launched by Kia India.

Outlook and Strategic Direction

The induction of the third aircraft aligns with AFCOM's long-term strategy to scale its operations in line with market demand while maintaining operational efficiency and service reliability. The Company continues to focus on network expansion, customer diversification, and disciplined capacity deployment.

AFCOM remains optimistic about growth opportunities driven by increasing cross-border trade, evolving supply chains, and sustained demand for reliable air cargo solutions.

Commenting on the development, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of Afcom Holdings Limited, said: "The induction of our third aircraft strengthens our operating platform and enhances our ability to serve customers across expanding trade lanes. We remain focused on disciplined growth while building a reliable and scalable cargo network."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)