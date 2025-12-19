New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): For many travellers, planning a trip is a mixed experience. While imagining a destination brings excitement, the actual process of booking flights, hotels, transfers, and activities often feels fragmented and time-consuming.

According to a recent report by McKinsey, the emergence of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) could fundamentally change this experience by removing much of the friction that customers associate with travel planning and execution.

From a customer's point of view, agentic AI promises a shift from managing travel logistics manually to delegating them to intelligent digital agents capable of acting on one's behalf.

Unlike today's Chabot's or recommendation engines, agentic AI systems are designed to plan, decide, and execute end-to-end travel journeys. A traveller could express a simple intent, such as wanting a week-long family holiday within a defined budget, and the AI agent would design a complete itinerary, compare options, make bookings, and adjust plans dynamically if disruptions occur.

One of the most significant benefits for customers is the reduction in decision fatique. Normally, travellers sift through dozens of flight, train or road options, hotel listings, fare rules, and reviews. McKinsey notes that while customers enjoy the inspiration phase of travel, they find the conversion of ideas into a concrete itinerary frustrating and tedious.

Agentic AI can narrow these choices by learning individual preferences, past behaviours, and stated priorities, presenting a small set of highly relevant options rather than an overwhelming list.

Agentic AI also has the potential to improve the travel experience during the trip itself. From a customer's perspective, disruptions such as flight delays or cancellations are among the most stressful aspects of travel.

AI agents could monitor trips in real time and automatically rebook flights, adjust hotel stays, or reorganize ground transportation without requiring the traveller to stand in queues or navigate multiple customer-service channels. This proactive support shifts travel management from reactive problem-solving to seamless continuity.

Personalization is another area where customers are likely to see meaningful gains with agentic AI. The McKinsey report highlights that travel is deeply personal and emotional, with customers seeking experiences that resonate with their tastes and values.

Agentic AI can synthesize large volumes of data, from reviews and social content to individual travel histories, to tailor recommendations for dining, activities, and accommodations that align closely with what a traveller finds enjoyable.

However, the report notes that customers are also likely to approach agentic AI with cautious optimism. Trust, transparency, and data security remain critical concerns, especially when AI systems are handling payments, personal information, and high-value bookings. McKinsey emphasizes the importance of governance and risk management as AI agents take on greater autonomy in travel transactions.

In the coming years, as agentic AI matures, customers can expect a travel experience that is less about managing systems and more about enjoying the journey. By automating complexity and amplifying personalization, agentic AI has the potential to return the focus of travel to what customers value most that is inspiration, comfort, and memorable experiences. (ANI)

