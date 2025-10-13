AI Can Do Everything We Can But Only Humans Can Decide What Should Be Done

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 13: At the 2025 Convocation Ceremony of Rishihood University, national leaders and innovators came together to urge India's next generation to pair technological capability with moral clarity. The event marked a defining moment for Indian higher education -- one that fused timeless values with the demands of the AI era.

Presiding over the ceremony were Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor of Rishihood University and former Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation; Prof. Shobhit Mathur, Vice-Chancellor of Rishihood University; and Mr. Manish Maheshwari, General Partner at BAT VC and Former Head of Twitter India, who delivered the keynote address as Chief Guest.

The ceremony celebrated 62 graduates across diverse disciplines -- BBA, MBA, B.Des, M.Des, BA (Education), BA (Psychology) and B.Sc (Public Health) -- reflecting the university's multidisciplinary and impact-oriented approach.

Opening the ceremony, Prof. Shobhit Mathur outlined Rishihood's mission to build leaders driven by curiosity, purpose, and compassion.

"Our guiding values -- Jigyasa (Curiosity), Chikirsha (Action), and Ananda (Joy) -- are timeless. They prepare students not just to earn, but to create; not just to succeed, but to serve," said Prof. Mathur.

He emphasized the university's evolving curriculum in Entrepreneurship, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Design Thinking, which combines intellectual rigor with societal relevance.

Addressing the graduates, Chancellor Suresh Prabhu -- a veteran parliamentarian and reformist known for championing innovation in governance -- spoke about the transition from the safety of institutions to the challenges of the real world.

"Until now, you were protected first by family and then by the university. The world outside will test you -- but that is also where your character will shine. Rishihood has prepared you to not just adapt, but to shape the future with optimism and resilience," he said.

Delivering a deeply reflective keynote, Manish Maheshwari, who has led technology and social media businesses globally and now backs AI-first startups through BAT VC, spoke about the rising need for authentic leadership in an age dominated by algorithms.

"We are entering a world where machines can think, create, and even speak like us -- but only humans can decide what should be done," he said.

"Technology must never outpace truth. In a world where execution is instant, the real question is not 'Can we?' but 'Should we?' Authenticity and empathy will be the true markers of intelligence."

Mr. Maheshwari urged graduates to embody "4 M's of Meaning, Mastery, Mindfulness, and Magnanimity," calling them the compass for navigating success with integrity in the AI age.

A University Built for Impact

Positioning itself as India's first "Impact University," Rishihood integrates ancient wisdom with modern innovation. Its programs in AI, Entrepreneurship, Psychology, Design, and Public Leadership are designed to produce graduates who are as socially conscious as they are technically skilled.

"Rishihood represents a new generation of Indian universities -- where values meet innovation and education leads to impact," said Mr. Maheshwari.

The convocation concluded with the conferment of degrees, a cultural performance, and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp symbolizing the eternal quest for learning.

About Rishihood University

Located in Sonipat, Haryana, Rishihood University is a multi-disciplinary, impact-oriented institution founded by entrepreneurs and educators. Its programs span entrepreneurship, leadership, design, public health, education, psychology, and technology, blending academic rigor with real-world application.

Website: www.rishihood.edu.in

