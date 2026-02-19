New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India is extremely well positioned to make a significant contribution to the development of artificial intelligence, including responsible and secure AI, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, highlighting the country's strong talent base, government support, and growing technological capabilities.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI on Thursday, Chandrasekaran said India has tremendous opportunities across multiple dimensions of AI and is well prepared to play a leading role globally.

"I think India has a tremendous opportunity in multiple modes. We are prepared for it. I really want to give all credit to the government and Prime Minister Modi for a number of things, whether it is the investments in chips, investments in green energy, and AI mission, and all of these things all coming together," he said.

He noted that artificial intelligence is not limited to a single area but spans across multiple layers of technology and applications, making it a transformative force.

"AI is not unidimensional, it's multidimensional. As I said, collectively, I call it the infrastructure of intelligence," Chandrasekaran stated.

He added that India's strengths, including its skilled workforce, strong problem-solving capabilities, and collaborative ecosystem, position the country to play an important role in shaping the global AI landscape.

"And we have a role to play because we have the talent, we have good problems to solve, and we have a nature to collaborate. So I think we are extremely well-positioned to not only transform ourselves, but also make a huge contribution in the development of AI, responsible AI, secure AI, in the world," he said.

Chandrasekaran also addressed concerns about the impact of AI on employment, stating that AI will create new job opportunities and help workers move into higher-value roles rather than replace them.

"For one, I believe AI will employ a lot of workers. People say that, you know, AI will replace jobs. It does not replace jobs," he said.

He explained that AI is already helping workers enhance their capabilities and transition into more advanced roles.

"With AI assistance, now they have built on themselves, from data collectors to calibers. And they are already performing a lot of jobs which are at a higher value than what they were doing before," he added.

He emphasised that AI has the potential to empower workers, improve productivity, and drive economic growth, while also enabling India to contribute meaningfully to global AI development.

Chandrasekaran said the convergence of investments in semiconductors, green energy, and AI initiatives is creating a strong foundation for India's leadership in artificial intelligence and will support the country's long-term growth and competitiveness in the global technology ecosystem. (ANI)

