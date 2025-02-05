VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: In a grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Sahara Star Hotel, AIMIM national spokesperson and former MLA Waris Pathan hosted a wedding reception for his son, Advocate Arbaz Pathan, and his bride Nailah. The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and MLA Ashish Shelar.

Other notable guests included business tycoons, sports and entertainment personalities, and media dignitaries. The wedding reception was a testament to the family's joy and happiness as they celebrated the union of their loved ones.

Waris Pathan, a well-known politician and on national media and lawyer has been a prominent figure in national politics and also on Mumbai's political landscape.

The wedding ceremony was a beautiful blend of traditional rituals and modern celebrations, with the who's who of Mumbai's political and social circles in attendance. As the newlyweds embark on their new journey together, they are surrounded by love, blessings, and well-wishes from their family, friends, and the community.

