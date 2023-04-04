Air Expo India 2023: Showcasing the latest of General Aviation and Business Jets in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/GPRC): The Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has given his consent for organizing the Air Expo India 2023, which will be the first-of-its-kind exhibition of General Aviation / Business Jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi in December 2023.

Civil Aviation is poised to play a significant role in India's growing economy. The show launch highlights the growth potential of the country's aviation market, with expanding fixed-wing fleets and eVTOL manufacturing proposed for the region. Coupled with this is the importance and growth of General Aviation.

India today boasts of being the world's 3rd largest civil aviation market, with a significant propensity to grow through various initiatives including Udan scheme, increase in number of airports, etc. This will be further fuelled by the economic growth within the country, increasing the propensity of travel and availability of multiple options.

Delhi, being the national capital, has a significant advantage for showcasing this segment, as it serves as a central gateway for both domestic and international destinations. Delhi Airport today has 2 dedicated FBO terminals with MRO facilities, which will further enhance the importance of this key segment.

Air Expo India will take place over three days from 6th to 8th December 2023 and will welcome exhibitors and delegates from around the world, representing local and international aviation companies, owners, operators, suppliers, and media.

Air Expo India will focus on the latest trends, training and recruitment within the aviation industry - Empowerment through training.

The event aims to provide an opportunity to learn about careers, exchange ideas, address the challenges which face Human Capital Development Needs in India, ask questions of industry experts and enjoy a hands-on experience within the general aviation industry. The event will also include a Knowledge Sharing conferences, with CAPA India as the Knowledge Partner.

Air Expo India targets general aviation exhibitors who will come together on a static area. The space will accommodate 30-50 business jet aircrafts ranging in size from single and twin-engine models to private jets. The show format will reflect the approach organised by Adone Events at Abu Dhabi Air Expo, France Air Expo and African Air Expo, which offers exhibits next to the runway enabling manufacturers to present their entire range of aircraft. Delhi International Airport Limited will host the event at the Delhi Airport.

Based in Cannes, France, Adone Event's professionals are experts in event management, sponsorship sourcing, marketing management, design and corporate branding, public relations management and project management. For over 20 years, the company has organised prestigious aviation events in collaboration with some of the event industry's key players. Adone Event's worldwide shows include Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Middle East Aviation Conference, France Air Expo and African Air Expo.

Contact Press: Didier@airexpo.aero, chirag@shlokindigital.com

8595659118

