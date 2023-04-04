As per recent reports, controversial Malayalam actor Shane Nigam has walked out his new film RDX right in the middle of the shoot. The reports further suggest the actor has been showing uncooperative behaviour in the past as well during RDX's shoot. Now Shane's RDX co-star Antony 'Pepe' Varghese's Insta post is going viral, which fans believe, is him taking a dig at his troublesome colleague. Shane Nigam Walks Out of RDX Movie Sets in Middle of Film's Shoot; Reports Allege Misbehaviour From the Star Multiple Times.

Antony Varghese, Neera Madhav and Shane Nigam were the three main leads in RDX, that also stars Lal, Babu Antony and Baiju Santosh. As per reports, Shane Nigam walked out right when the makers were canning a major sequence with these actors. Now Antony Varghese's cryptic post seemingly confirms this when he posted a pic of a banner that read 'No Drama Please', with a caption 'Dedicated to those who playing drama in real life' (sic).

While it is not yet confirmed what happened with Shane Nigam on the RDX sets, Snehasallapam posted that 'there were small issues in the location since the beginning between Shane & other lead actors' It also added that the shoot wasn't interrupted and hopefully things are ironed out.

#RDX Issue - There were small issues in the location since the beginning between Shane & other lead actors! After a while #AMMA & #FEFKA Unions involved, many discussions happened. Still some issues are there but Shoot is not interrupted, Hopefully everything will be settled… pic.twitter.com/RHnZAQyZRv — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) April 4, 2023

Shane Nigam also posted a video on RDX very recently on Insta, which hints that he is not yet out of the film. Corona Papers Trailer: Priyadarshan’s Upcoming Film, Starring Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko, Promises Drama, Hidden Secrets and Twists!

Well, we hope that the makers and the actors come to a common agreement with the simmering issues between them, and the film's shoot will continue smoothly ahead.

