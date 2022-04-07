New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Air India has suspended its twice-weekly Delhi-Moscow non-stop flight with effect from April 1, 2022. Now there is no direct connectivity between India and Russia, sources said.

"Dear fellow citizens. Please note that Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi Moscow-Delhi route. The prospects for the resumption of flights remain uncertain at the moment," Russian Embassy in India said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Kalvin Phillips Deal In Works For Summer.

According to the Air India office, funds for previously purchased tickets for canceled flights can be returned to passengers in full.

In connection with the abolition by the Government of India restrictions on international air traffic, it is possible to freely use transit routes to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other available destinations, it said. (ANI)

Also Read | Moon Knight: Did Oscar Isaac Drop MCU's First F-Bomb in Episode 2? Here's the Truth! (SPOILER ALERT).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)