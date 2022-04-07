The second episode of Moon Knight has left many Marvel fans intrigued and excited with its twists and turns. The Disney+ show stars Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero, a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder and is controlled by an Egyptian god of moon to punish the wrongdoers. The new episodes offers a lot of revelations about the character, and also the antagonist, played by Ethan Hawke. However, the biggest talking point of the episode among the fans has been this question - did Oscar Isaac drop MCU's first F-bomb? Moon Knight Review: Critics Call Oscar Isaac's Disney+ Marvel Series a Refreshingly Dark Entry in the MCU!

Marvel Studios, and most importantly Disney Studios, are very careful about the language used, just like Captain America, especially since most of their stuff are targeted towards teens and kids. So many fans are surprised that Moon Knight dropped an F-bomb out of nowhere. However, there are fans who are also wondering when did that happen?

Confused?

Let me clear that up. But before that, let's warn you - SPOILER ALERT. So if you have watched the episode, you will remember the scene where Marc Spector, one of Moon Knight's personas, has an argument with his other persona, Steven, through a reflective surface. When Marc doesn't let go off the body, Steven begins to accuse him of eating away his life and bringing him more trouble. This prompts Marc to kick the mirror and break the glass, while shouting at him to shut up.

It is in this moment, that fans believe they heard him say 'Shut the f**k up!'. But did he?

The F-Bomb!

Well, the episode actually plays the F-bomb a lot low-key, but I do believe Isac did say the word. Check out the portion of the video that one of the Twitter user had tweeted below:

We had verified the same scene on Disney+ Hotstar, where the series is streaming in India. At 0:08 minutes in the above video, you can hear him say so but the F part is said in a faint note, and is almost masked by the tolling bell in the background. It is interesting to note that even the subtitles ignore the F-bomb. Whether it was part of the script, or whether Oscar Isaac improvised the scene, only the actor or the showrunners can say on this. Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Reveals the Key to Playing a Superhero Struggling With Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Is This MCU's First F-Bomb?

Unlike the R-Rated Netflix Marvel shows like Daredevil or AKA Jessica Jones, MCU movies stick to their PG-13 rating very seriously and are careful not to use errr... colourful language. The movies haven't even used the acceptance of one F-Bomb which the PG-13 rating allows, something the X-Men films and Sony Marvel movies have no issues taking advantage of. From Deadpool to Thor: Ragnarok, 5 Surprising Nude Scenes The Indian Censor Board Didn't Allow You To See!

That said, Moon Knight has NOT dropped MCU's first F-bomb. That came way back in 2010 in Iron Man 2, where United States Senator Stern, played by the late Garry Shandling, says 'F**k you!' to Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, twice at that, though the F-Bomb gets beeped out literally here.

Watch the scene below:

Interestingly, RDJ would have had the opportunity to drop MCU's first opening scene in the first Iron Man film itself, if director Jon Favreau had kept the alternative opening scene, which you can watch below at about 1:30 minutes. From Eternals to Loki, Ranking all Phase 4 MCU Projects Released So Far in 2021.

Otherwise, MCU films tease with the F-Bomb, but never getting the characters say it out, most memorably Aunt May in the last scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Nick Fury nearly saying "Motherf....." in the end-credit scene of Avengers: Endgame.

