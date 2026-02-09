PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Pan, AVSM, VSM, the Senior Maintenance Staff Officer (SMSO) of the Indian Air Force's Maintenance Command based in Nagpur, attended the 3rd edition of LogiMAT India, the country's premier intralogistics and supply chain exhibition. The event, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from February 5-7, 2026, brought together over 100 global experts and 12,000 industry professionals.

Representing Maintenance Command the Air Marshal engaged with industry leaders to explore advanced technologies aimed at enhancing operational readiness. Key focus areas included Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), AI-powered Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and Robotics, all of which are critical for the IAF's vision of a resilient and self-reliant supply chain.

"LogiMAT India 2026 provides a vital bridge between military requirements and cutting-edge industrial innovation," noted Air Marshal Pan during the conference. The Air Officer, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and a veteran with over 37 years of service in the Logistics Branch, emphasized the importance of integrating Smart Logistics and Green Supply Chain solutions to maximize the IAF's maintenance capability.

The visit underscores Maintenance Command's ongoing commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, seeking indigenous partnerships to reduce dependency on foreign OEMs while harnessing automation to streamline the delivery of critical spares to forward bases.

