Hong Kong, April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme is the most prestigious award across the AISL Harrow family.

First launched in 2021, the Scholarships received an overwhelming global response.

Moving into the second year, with almost 500 exceptionally talented students from 91 countries or regions applying, six Scholarships have been awarded, offering opportunity to the full access of a Harrow A-Level (pre-university) education - a values-based education that provides 'Educational Excellence for Life and Leadership'.

The selection process was rigorous, fair and balanced. From hundreds of applicants, 12 were selected for interview and, 6 successful candidates were chosen based on their outstanding academic performance, English fluency, and extracurricular talents, alongside their commitment to leadership and service activities.

AISL is delighted to announce that the 2022/24 recipients of the AISL Harrow Scholarships are (from left to right): Pui Yan Sham Peony (Hong Kong SAR, China), Ka Hin Cheung Kyan (UK), Lauren Saunders (UK), Kaijun Chang (USA), Eaint Aunt Auw (Thailand) and Yoon Yati (Myanmar). They will join AISL Harrow Hong Kong, AISL Harrow Shanghai and AISL Harrow Bangkok from September of this year.

In response to the awards, Dr Rosanna Wong, Chairman of Asia International School Limited, praised the six recipients of the AISL Harrow Scholarships as "truly outstanding". She noted, "they exemplify the very best of academic and extra-curricular excellence; we are proud to have them joined the AISL Harrow family."

Alongside the AISL Harrow Scholarships, the individual Harrow-branded schools in Asia also provide scholarship opportunities for gifted students. To learn more, please subscribe to AISL Harrow's official Facebook Page (AISL Harrow Schools) and view the AISL Harrow Schools website at https://www.harrowschools.com/.

Asia International School Limited (AISL) is a leading provider of world-class K-12 education in Asia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary Harrow International Management Services Limited and affiliates, AISL sub-licenses the Harrow brand and provides professional educational services to our Harrow branded schools, including AISL Harrow International Schools, AISL Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies and AISL Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres. In the academic year of 2021/2022, the Group has 17 schools and early years centres in the network.

