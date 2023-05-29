Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Fashion brand AJIO on Monday announced its flagship event 'Big Bold Sale' which shall start on June 1, 2023.

For the mega sale, customers are given early access for a limited period of six hours daily. Customers can shop across 5000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles.

"BBS will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, private labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offer across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, beauty, jewellery and personal care," AJIO, part of Reliance Retail, said in a release.

Customers will be able to get up to 50-90 per cent off across top brands and categories with an extra discount of up to 10 per cent off on using SBI credit and debit cards.

Brands such as Adidas, Nike, Puma, Superdry, GAP, USPA, Steve Madden, Levis, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Encrustd, Portico, Home Centre, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline, Melorra, will be available in the big sale.

"In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than 60 million new users to flock to AJIO to experience the fashion's most wanted exclusive top international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals," said Vineeth Nair, CEO, of AJIO.

AJIO has been growing over the past couple of years. Over the years, the e-tailer has become one of the most popular fashion destinations and it said it sees 80 per cent of orders from repeat customers. (ANI)

