New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): Launched on 28th August, India's first-ever 'All Women Himalayan Cycling Tour' is successfully running its travel expedition across multiple cities that includes Manali, Leh, and Khardunga.

With the backend operations handled by BackpackerXP, the expedition is being organised under the supervision of Orange circle adventure keeping in mind all the safety measures and precautions to promote women participation in travel.

During the course of the fifth day, the travellers are crossing the huge peaks of Jispa covering Zing Zang bar on the way situated at 14,000ft. The trip is taking the cyclists through the lush green pine and deodar forests to cold barren mountains of Zanskar, crossing 5 high altitude passes before reaching the highest motorable pass - Khardhung La (Khardung Pass, la means pass in Tibetan). This unique cycling trip is meant to create a safe heaven for all the women to come together as a family surpassing the challenges and come out empowered together.

Speaking about the ongoing trip, Chief Experience Officer at Orange Circle, Shankaran says, "Eight years ago, I took a life changing decision to get into the adventure industry full-time. At a time when 'Himalayas' was not a thing on Facebook, and backpacker hostels were not open to Indians, my journey to build a sustainable career in this field was filled with doubt and uncertainty. I wouldn't have made it through to the other side if it weren't for all the strong and powerful women in my life who encouraged me and stood by me. This trip is

for all the amazing women of this world - juggling work and personal life - and still being a source of inspiration and support."

This expedition is an initiative to support women who are travel fanatics but lack resources to channelise their interest. As a result, this tour will motivate these women to push their boundaries and look for life-transforming experiences that give them a sense of freedom and independence. The team at Orange Circle is working closely to bring together licensed adventure guides who can enforce safety regulations while using quality gears, and find secluded ecolodges that comply with ecotourism and sustainability regulations".

BackpackerXP ( https://www.instagram.com/BackpackerXp/ ) is a platform for thrill-seekers who are constantly looking for ultimate travel experiences into the wildest regions and wander far off the beaten paths.

Their dedicated team of experts and in-house professionals works hard to bring unique expeditions that will challenge one's tolerance for uncertainties. Being part of this tour will help women unravel their inner passion and create moments that are worth cherishing.

