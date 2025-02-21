VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: Ebullient Gaming is proud to announce that its Founder, Aman Garg, has been appointed as Chairman of the Commonwealth Esports Working Group - Asia Region Representative, under the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council. This appointment, made by Council Chair Akash Jha, is effective immediately.

In this strategic role, Garg will oversee the expansion of esports initiatives within Commonwealth nations in Asia. Drawing upon his extensive experience in the esports industry, he will work with various stakeholders to elevate competitive gaming, cultivate emerging talent, and foster cross-border collaborations.

"I am deeply honored to be entrusted with this responsibility by Akash Jha and the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council. I look forward to uniting the esports community across Asia and driving impactful collaborations that will benefit the entire region."

-- Aman Garg, Founder, Ebullient Gaming

About Ebullient Gaming

Founded by Aman Garg and Anirudh Nagpal, Ebullient Gaming is a leading esports organization focused on cultivating talent, driving innovation, and creating immersive competitive gaming experiences. With a commitment to community development and inclusive growth, Ebullient Gaming is at the forefront of shaping the future of esports on the global stage.

About the Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council

The Commonwealth Youth For Sports Development and Peace Council harnesses the power of sports--including esports--to foster development, peace, and global cooperation among youth across Commonwealth nations. Through strategic programs and partnerships, the Council promotes excellence, cross-cultural collaboration, and community enrichment in sports.

