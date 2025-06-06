A high-traffic DOOH screen in Vasai-Virar displays vibrant ads, symbolising how strategic digital billboards can turn capital into passive, secure monthly income in India's urban growth zones.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: In a landmark initiative blending advertising, real estate, and investment innovation, Aman Publicity Services, in collaboration with Nixxar Mediawale (an authorised Direct Sales Agent of The Times Group), has launched a pioneering Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) asset investment platform within the rapidly developing Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) region.

This strategic partnership seeks to redefine the landscape of urban advertising by offering individuals a chance to invest in large-format digital hoardings installed across prime commercial zones. With a unique blend of real estate-backed stability and media-generated income, the model is designed to appeal to both seasoned and first-time investors.

Introducing a New Paradigm in Infrastructure Investment

The newly launched venture is based on a robust and transparent asset-backed model, tailored to deliver fixed monthly returns. By integrating legal ownership of physical advertising assets with passive revenue generation from DOOH campaigns, this project introduces a relatively untapped investment category to the Indian market.

The plan includes deploying between 100 to 500 high-visibility digital hoardings -- each measuring 10x20 feet (200 sq. ft.) -- at critical junctures in the VVCMC area. These LED billboards are strategically selected for their location advantage and high daily footfall, ensuring maximum advertiser appeal and consistent rental income.

Investment Model: Ownership Meets Income Stability

At the heart of the offering lies a structured fixed-income model with asset ownership. Investors can enter the scheme with a minimum capital of Rs25 lakh, receiving a guaranteed 1% return per month, effectively translating to Rs25,000 monthly income. The investment tenure is fixed at five years, during which participants will receive a mix of principal repayment and interest. The scheme also offers additional investment slabs at Rs50 lakh, Rs75 lakh, and Rs1 crore for those looking to diversify more significantly.

Each investor is assigned a specific hoarding asset, with legal documentation to establish ownership rights. The monthly payouts are executed in a structured manner, ensuring predictability and transparency. Upon completion of the five-year term, a guaranteed buyback clause allows investors to exit with full capital recovery.

"This is more than an investment in advertising infrastructure; it's an investment in long-term financial security," says Manoj Pareekh, Vice President - Sales at Aman Publicity Services. "With inflation, market volatility, and economic uncertainty influencing traditional investments, our DOOH asset model stands out as a secure and tangible option for passive income generation."

Location Advantage: Vasai-Virar's Rapid Urban Rise

Vasai-Virar, a key zone within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), is undergoing rapid urbanisation. Known for its burgeoning residential clusters, evolving infrastructure, and growing commercial footprint, the area presents a fertile ground for modern advertising assets.

By situating these digital hoardings in high-traffic areas, such as near markets, transit hubs, educational institutions, and shopping complexes, the venture maximises both visibility and advertising potential. Each digital unit features 12 advertising slots, enabling multi-brand displays and ensuring a diversified income stream from various advertisers.

The demand for DOOH assets is already on the rise in Vasai-Virar, driven by increased spending in retail promotions, political campaigns, real estate marketing, and FMCG visibility. The chosen locations are expected to ensure full or near-full occupancy of ad slots, making the revenue model sustainable and scalable.

Projected Returns and Financial Viability

The business model underpinning this investment opportunity has been meticulously planned. Based on operational data and market demand projections, the joint venture expects to generate a cumulative net profit of approximately Rs35.3 crore over a five-year horizon across the initial 50 hoarding units.

To maintain the investor payout cycle, the estimated monthly liability for 50 units is about Rs22.2 lakh, an amount well within expected ad revenue margins. The financial ecosystem is structured for stability, and surplus returns beyond the fixed payouts contribute to reserve funds, future expansion, or reinvestment.

Legal Framework, Compliance, and Investor Protection

Transparency and legality are central to the model. Each investment is backed by a formal agreement that includes:

* Registered Ownership Documents: Legal proof of asset allocation.

* Investment Agreement: Clearly outlining payout schedules, terms, and exit clauses.

* Tax Compliance: All obligations under Indian financial law -- including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), and other statutory filings -- are managed in accordance with current legislation.

Ajay Choudhary, Founder of Aman Publicity Services, confirmed that the company has set up rigorous compliance systems to ensure investor confidence and smooth operation. "Our focus is to deliver an investment vehicle that's not just attractive on paper but fortified with legal safeguards and consistent real-world performance."

A booking fee of Rs5 lakh is required to initiate the investment, with the remaining capital to be deposited prior to the installation and activation of the hoarding unit. The structured nature of capital deployment ensures smooth onboarding and immediate initiation of return generation upon installation.

Who Should Invest?

The asset-backed DOOH model is specifically designed to appeal to risk-averse individuals and entities seeking long-term, passive income streams. The ideal investor profiles include:

* Retirees and Financially Secure Individuals: Seeking monthly cash flow and capital protection.

* Corporate Professionals: Looking to diversify beyond volatile equity markets or underperforming fixed deposits.

* Business Owners and Influencers: Interested in alternative revenue streams and low-maintenance investments.

* High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs): Exploring opportunities in infrastructure and media-backed portfolios.

The initiative aligns with broader financial inclusion trends, where retail investors gain access to income-generating infrastructure projects traditionally reserved for institutional players.

Vasai-Virar: The Next Big DOOH Destination

The DOOH industry in India is growing at an accelerated pace, and Vasai-Virar is poised to become a significant contributor to this trend. With increasing traffic congestion, digitised urban planning, and higher outdoor engagement, digital hoardings are quickly replacing static boards as the preferred medium for advertisers.

The influx of population, expansion of residential zones, and new commercial developments have turned Vasai-Virar into a sweet spot for advertisers, where visibility and ROI are notably higher. By anchoring investment to this geographical opportunity, Aman Publicity and Nixxar Mediawale are not just building an advertising network -- they are building an income ecosystem for investors.

Democratising Infrastructure Investment

What sets this initiative apart is its focus on democratising access to urban infrastructure. Traditionally, investments in media and municipal real estate required large institutional backing or government links. Through this model, everyday investors can now legally own and profit from assets that are part of the city's functional advertising ecosystem.

This initiative mirrors global shifts toward fractional or individualised infrastructure investment, where digital tools, clear legal frameworks, and innovative financial structuring open the gates to broader participation.

Next Steps and Onboarding Process

Currently, the team at Aman Publicity and Nixxar Mediawale is onboarding early investors through a structured due diligence process. Interested parties are encouraged to submit applications for initial evaluation, followed by documentation, asset allocation, and eventual installation.

Investors will be provided with a transparent briefing on legal, financial, and operational aspects prior to commitment, reinforcing the promoters' focus on trust and long-term investor satisfaction.

