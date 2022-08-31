Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The campaign video highlights how Amazon Pay employees work together to make it a trusted, convenient, and rewarding platform for Indians.

To showcase Amazon Pay's work culture that encourages employees to innovate, learn, and rejuvenate, the company today launched a digital-first campaign video '#ADreamTeam'.

The video highlights Amazon Pay's unique identity within the Amazon ecosystem and provides a glimpse of the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, where employees from various functional areas engage, interact and work together. The video reiterates Amazon Pay's customer backwards approach to solve complex problems around digital payments, employee-friendly work culture, and a constant aspiration to learn and grow.

Amazon Pay empowers cash customers to start making simple, secure, and convenient digital transactions and contribute towards the growth of a less-cash society in India. To achieve this objective, Amazon Pay's technology team collaborates with teams across Amazon Pay - truly working like A Dream Team to simplify digital payments for Indians.

Speaking about the campaign video, Vinay Kaushik - HR Leader, Amazon Pay India said, "At Amazon Pay, our Dream Team works with an entrepreneurial mindset to simplify and safeguard the payment experience for customers. Our culture empowers our teams to learn, grow, test, fail, and continuously set new benchmarks. #ADreamTeam campaign video is a testament to this ethos. Through this video, we aim to reach out to the best technology talent and strengthen our position as the employer of choice in the Indian fintech industry."

Amazon Pay's Dream Team comprises a wide variety of roles across Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and UI/UX design. The opportunities to constantly learn and enable purpose driven innovation makes Amazon Pay an exciting workplace for the tech talent in the industry and within the Amazon ecosystem.

Come build the future with us at Amazon Pay. Join the Dream Team Click here.

